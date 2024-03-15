A major world poker tournament is coming to Toronto for its first time ever

Get ready for an incredible time with a prestigious global poker tournament, Toronto! For the first time ever, the World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOP) is touching down in the city and the excitement is growing.

GGPoker, in partnership with the Great Canadian Casino, is proud to announce that from March 22 to April 1, Toronto will be the site of the two-week tournament with some of poker's biggest stars including hometown hero Daniel Negreanu.

"Bringing a hometown crowd into live poker events at this level is long overdue and I am thrilled to be a part of it," said Negreanu in a release.

"Whether you want to qualify, or simply watch the action, the WSOP Toronto Circuit will give Canadians an unprecedented view of big-league poker and I invite everyone to come down and check it out."

This first-ever Toronto edition of the WSOP tournament brings together Canadian qualifiers and direct buy-in players who have the opportunity to meet and chat with fellow GGPoker Ambassadors Kevin Martin and Nemo Zhou as well.

That's not all — reality TV and sports personalities will also be in attendance in the tournament that will see 8 WSOP Circuit rings and an estimated $3.9 million in prize money.

And now the public is invited to participate by buying in directly, qualifying on GGPoker, or attending the event itself for a closer look at some serious competition.



GGPoker, the world's and Ontario's largest poker site, is running online qualifiers starting at $1 — so anybody aged 19+ can play for the $2,000 main event.

So get ready to check out this world-renowned competition coming to Toronto for the first time by staying up-to-date and registering on GGPoker's site to play the satellites for your chance to qualify.