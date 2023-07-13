Sponsored
Halal Ribfest

A massive Halal Ribfest is coming to Toronto this weekend

Calling all foodies — the huge Halal Ribfest is coming back to Toronto for its second year, and it looks even better than before.

This time, the festival will be embarking on a huge North American tour, hitting up spots like Vancouver, Calgary, and several US states. On its latest tour stop, it's coming to Toronto's Downsview Park.

The event — which takes place from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 — will see unique local vendors serving up some of the best halal food Ontario has to offer, from traditional southern barbecue to innovative street food.

Halal RibfestAs well as tons of incredible cuisine, guests can expect entertainment in the form of Nasheed concerts, magic shows, a hoop circus, a kids' fun zone, and more.

Plus, exciting giveaways, competitions, and challenges will be held throughout the weekend — so you could have the chance to take home some great prizes, too.

Halal RibfestThe Halal Ribfest is about more than just food — its goal is to celebrate North American diversity while being inclusive of all consumers, and offering an authentic (and delicious) halal experience for everyone.

Ready for a one-of-a-kind food festival experience? Tickets are available now, starting at about $12.

