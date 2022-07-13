The Honda Indy is coming back to Toronto in a whole new way this summer

There are a few things that signal the official onset of summertime in Toronto: residents packing beaches and Trinity Bellwoods, music and food festivals galore, the sounds pumping out of open-air venues, and, of course, the Honda Indy.

The annual race has been a fixture of Toronto's summer season for decades. In 2009, Honda stepped in to sponsor the marquee event, given their rich history in the world of racing and the company's commitment to building vehicles at their manufacturing facility in nearby Alliston, Ontario.

Even if you're not (yet) an automobile aficionado, this year's Honda Indy has something for everyone. With the races starting this Friday and running through the course of the weekend, here are the top five attractions that you'll want to check out:

Honda World

Once again, Honda World will be a fun part of the Indy that gets attendees out of their seats in between races. But this year will look a little different.

There's an immersive exhibit showing the features of new vehicles — with both four and two wheels — and even a live demonstration of how parts of them are assembled by a robot.

You can also get an x-ray sneak peek of the new 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid for the first time in Canada, or relax in an on-site park in honour of Make-A-Wish® Canada, which you can digitally donate to while there.

This is all while the main Indy event, including practices and heats, takes place on the festival grounds at Exhibition Place.

Fan Friday

To further encourage fans' support of Make-A-Wish, the Ontario Honda Dealers Association is hosting its annual Fan Friday to kick off the entire event, with free general admission for anyone who makes a voluntary donation to the charity.

Win a Civic contest

Of course, what would a trip to a car event be without a contest to win a brand new one — this year, you can enter to win a shiny new 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring of your own. Visit Civic.HondaContest.com to sign up in advance for a chance to be the proud owner of Canada’s favourite sedan.

Project Integra

Attendees can have their say to vote on the design of the new Acura Integra through this interactive exhibit, and also learn more about the enduring model.

HR-V display

Along with getting to see how Honda assembles vehicles, fans can witness how they're safety tested — see the results of a Honda HR-V crash test and the many components that keep occupants safe.

For anyone who is remotely interested in cars and their workings, the Indy is the perfect learning experience to get up-close and personal with the teams and expert drivers, as well as observe the electrifying live racing firsthand.

Weekend passes and day tickets for the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto, which runs from July 15-17, are available for advance purchase online now. Attendees are invited to tag their experience with #HondaIndy and #HondaCanada to join the fun on social media!