Shreddies is launching a wheat dispensary in Toronto and it's as epic as it sounds

Over the last couple of years, we've seen weed dispensaries pop up all over the 6ix.

But now, in a creative twist on the trend, Toronto will soon be getting its first-ever pop-up wheat dispensary!

The cool concept is an initiative by Shreddies, the iconic Canadian cereal made locally in Niagara Falls. The cereal brand, which is made with 100 per cent whole grain wheat, is on a mission to introduce Torontonians to "a dispensary unlike any other" - and it's sure found a fun way to do that.

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary is located at 311A Queen Street West (Queen & John) from Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, and then again from Thursday June 16 to Sunday, June 19.

Open from 7:20 a.m. to 6 p.m., this limited-time pop-up is all about offering a unique Shreddies tasting experience.

So, if you're a fan of the classic, forever-loved cereal (and let's face it, how can you not be?), be sure to visit this unique pop-up.

You'll be able to sample "wheat strains" such as You Got This (the iconic original flavour), The Smiley Face (for a little honey magic), The Avant-Garde (their brown sugar flavour with granola) and the Good-Good (a cool original and honey blend).

Just add a splash of milk and you have everything you need to start your morning on a high note and rediscover the original edible.

For more information on this limited-time experience, you can check out the Shreddies website.