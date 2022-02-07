Sponsored
7 croft street toronto

Breathtaking laneway home in Toronto sells in just 6 days

A unique laneway home tucked away in one of Toronto's only European-style mews just sold for $2.3 million.

This home sold in only six days and it's the third home sold on the laneway in recent years.

Laneway homes have become a new way to increase the city's housing offerings and a great alternative to condo or apartment life. They are often modern with unique designs.

A laneway home that was for sale at 7 Croft Street has enough space for a family and is just steps away from some restaurants and shops in Little Italy, Kensington Market and the Annex. It's also conveniently close to the University of Toronto and the downtown core.

7 croft street

The home for sale at 7 Croft Street in Toronto is private and luxurious.

The three-storey townhome is private and luxurious, says realtor Dorian Rodrigues of the Jordan Grosman Group.

The newly built home on the charming Croft Street is in an area styled after European-style mews. It features high-end finishes and thoughtful design throughout, says Rodrigues.

7 croft street

The kitchen comes with modern Fisher Paykel appliances.

Massive windows let in plenty of natural light in the living areas and bedrooms. There are wide-plank oakwood floors and custom millwork giving this home a warm and welcoming feel.

7 croft street

The three-storey home has hardwood floors throughout.

On the main floor, a spacious open-concept kitchen and living is bathed in sunlight from huge windows. The kitchen boasts modern Fisher & Paykel appliances.

7 croft street

Upstairs, there is another living space along with three bedrooms.

Upstairs, spacious three bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with clean, modern touches await.

7 croft street

The bedrooms are filled with light.

Unlike many Toronto condos, this place has plenty of storage. There are also three bathrooms. There are two outdoor patios in this place with plenty of space for a backyard barbecue and relaxing in the summer.

7 croft street

The main bathroom has space for a soaker tub.

It also features a green roof and a private parking garage — a hot commodity in downtown Toronto. This home is an oasis in the city with a perfect walkscore. It's no surprise it sold for what it did, says the Jordan Grosman Group.

9 croft street

A home at 9 Croft Street also sold recently with Jordan Grosman Group.

On the same laneway Jordan Grosman Group also sold 9 Croft and 11 Croft Street.

9 croft street

The home at 9 Croft Street was a "labour of love."

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom luxurious laneway home at 9 Croft was a "labour of love, seven years in the making."

9 croft street

The windows in these Croft Street townhomes let in plenty of natural light.

The townhome at 11 Croft Street features oak flooring with Fisher & Paykel appliances.

11 croft street

The kitchen at 11 Croft features oak flooring with Fisher and Paykel appliances.

One of the best parts of the space is a sizeable balcony on the top floor and a private outdoor space on the ground floor, hidden from view by a brick wall.

11 croft

The townhome comes with outdoor spaces.

Blue Lion Building, an architect-led design-build firm owned by Evan Saskin, built all three laneway homes. The firm, known for urban infill housing in Toronto, used a sleek design with large picture windows flooding the homes with light.

11 croft street

The windows give the rooms an open feeling.

A new listing on Croft Street is coming soon, according to the Jordan Grosman Group. The property at 62 Croft Street will be listed for under $1 million.

62 croft street

A rendering shows a laneway home design for 62 Croft Street.

Like the other homes on Croft, this property is conveniently close to Little Italy, Kensington Market, trendy restaurants, shopping, numerous parks, and is within easy access to public transit, U of T and The Annex.

It comes with city severances and permission to build a unique, laneway home with a private yard, rooftop terrace and parking.

62 croft street

The home at 62 Croft Street can be designed for personal needs but a rendering shows a possible design.

The home can be customized to fit personal needs and aesthetics.

"This is a rare opportunity to design and build your own freehold laneway home," the Jordan Grosman Group notes.

Lead photo by

via the Jordan Grosman Group

