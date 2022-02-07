Breathtaking laneway home in Toronto sells in just 6 days

A unique laneway home tucked away in one of Toronto's only European-style mews just sold for $2.3 million.

This home sold in only six days and it's the third home sold on the laneway in recent years.

Laneway homes have become a new way to increase the city's housing offerings and a great alternative to condo or apartment life. They are often modern with unique designs.

A laneway home that was for sale at 7 Croft Street has enough space for a family and is just steps away from some restaurants and shops in Little Italy, Kensington Market and the Annex. It's also conveniently close to the University of Toronto and the downtown core.

The three-storey townhome is private and luxurious, says realtor Dorian Rodrigues of the Jordan Grosman Group.

The newly built home on the charming Croft Street is in an area styled after European-style mews. It features high-end finishes and thoughtful design throughout, says Rodrigues.

Massive windows let in plenty of natural light in the living areas and bedrooms. There are wide-plank oakwood floors and custom millwork giving this home a warm and welcoming feel.

On the main floor, a spacious open-concept kitchen and living is bathed in sunlight from huge windows. The kitchen boasts modern Fisher & Paykel appliances.

Upstairs, spacious three bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with clean, modern touches await.

Unlike many Toronto condos, this place has plenty of storage. There are also three bathrooms. There are two outdoor patios in this place with plenty of space for a backyard barbecue and relaxing in the summer.

It also features a green roof and a private parking garage — a hot commodity in downtown Toronto. This home is an oasis in the city with a perfect walkscore. It's no surprise it sold for what it did, says the Jordan Grosman Group.

On the same laneway Jordan Grosman Group also sold 9 Croft and 11 Croft Street.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom luxurious laneway home at 9 Croft was a "labour of love, seven years in the making."

The townhome at 11 Croft Street features oak flooring with Fisher & Paykel appliances.

One of the best parts of the space is a sizeable balcony on the top floor and a private outdoor space on the ground floor, hidden from view by a brick wall.

Blue Lion Building, an architect-led design-build firm owned by Evan Saskin, built all three laneway homes. The firm, known for urban infill housing in Toronto, used a sleek design with large picture windows flooding the homes with light.

A new listing on Croft Street is coming soon, according to the Jordan Grosman Group. The property at 62 Croft Street will be listed for under $1 million.

Like the other homes on Croft, this property is conveniently close to Little Italy, Kensington Market, trendy restaurants, shopping, numerous parks, and is within easy access to public transit, U of T and The Annex.

It comes with city severances and permission to build a unique, laneway home with a private yard, rooftop terrace and parking.

The home can be customized to fit personal needs and aesthetics.

"This is a rare opportunity to design and build your own freehold laneway home," the Jordan Grosman Group notes.