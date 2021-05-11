This hidden Toronto laneway townhouse with a secret backyard costs $2 million

Laneway homes are becoming increasingly popular in Toronto.

Though relegated to the alley space leftover by the houses they're often attached to, laneway houses are far from drab. Building these abodes take a certain amount of ingenuity.

That means you'll find luxurious examples like the one at 11 Croft St., currently selling on Realtor.ca for just under $2 million, at $1,999,000.

Sitting three storeys on Croft—a pretty laneway with graffiti and hanging ivy located off College and Bathurst—this modern house for sale is actually one of several laneway townhomes.

11 Croft includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home features floors and kitchen features made of oak, with Fisher & Paykel appliances.

Tall ceilings make up for the fact that big windows seem to directly align with the windows of neighbours across the lane.

One of the best parts of the space is a sizeable balcony on the top floor and a private outdoor space on the ground floor, hidden from view by a brick wall.