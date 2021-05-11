Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
11 croft st toronto

This hidden Toronto laneway townhouse with a secret backyard costs $2 million

Laneway homes are becoming increasingly popular in Toronto.

Though relegated to the alley space leftover by the houses they're often attached to, laneway houses are far from drab. Building these abodes take a certain amount of ingenuity. 

11 croft st toronto

11 Croft St. is one of three laneway townhomes. Photo via Realtor.ca.

That means you'll find luxurious examples like the one at 11 Croft St., currently selling on Realtor.ca for just under $2 million, at $1,999,000.

11 croft st toronto

The three-storey laneway home features oak accents. Photo via Realtor.ca.

Sitting three storeys on Croft—a pretty laneway with graffiti and hanging ivy located off College and Bathurst—this modern house for sale is actually one of several laneway townhomes. 

11 croft st toronto

The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a private balcony space. Photo via Realtor.ca.

11 Croft includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home features floors and kitchen features made of oak, with Fisher & Paykel appliances. 

11 croft st toronto

The laneway home boasts tall ceilings. Photo via Realtor.ca.

Tall ceilings make up for the fact that big windows seem to directly align with the windows of neighbours across the lane. 

11 croft st toronto

A private backyard space is a rarity for laneway homes in Toronto. Photo via Realtor.ca.

One of the best parts of the space is a sizeable balcony on the top floor and a private outdoor space on the ground floor, hidden from view by a brick wall.

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca

