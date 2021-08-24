Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
24 treford pl toronto

This secret laneway house might be the coolest home for sale in Toronto right now

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hidden in a laneway between Little Italy and Trinity Bellwoods is this utterly unique home.

It's actually the first time this home has been up for sale in 25 years, according to the real estate agent, so you know it's special.  

24 treford pl toronto

The upstairs family room with walk-out to a balcony. 

The property, located at 24 Treford Place, has over 5,500 square feet of living space that's divided over a two-storey residence and a large studio space.  

24 treford pl toronto

The landscaped gardens completed with low-maintenance ground cover and mature trees.

Both of the structures are surrounding a private courtyard-like garden with pear trees and Japanese Maples.

24 treford pl toronto

The outdoor sauna. 

There's also an outdoor sauna that's inside what appears to be shipping container. The sauna was actually designed by Castor Design and has solar-powered audio and lighting.

24 treford pl toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

If you value privacy but still like to be downtown, this house is the best of both worlds.

24 treford pl toronto

The dining area, which opens directly to the main garden. 

The home is surrounded on all four sides by laneways so it's practically a secret. 

24 treford pl toronto

The living room. 

The main residence is bright with an open concept main floor. There's also plenty of walk-outs to the garden so you truly get that indoor-outdoor living feel. 

24 treford pl toronto

Custom built-in shelves in the family room. 

Upstairs are two bedrooms and the family room with cool shelving that, according to the real estate agent Paul Johnston is "tetris" inspired. 

24 treford pl toronto

The studio building. 

Next to the main home is an artist studio with more than 3,000 square-feet of space. 

24 treford pl toronto

The column-free space offers over 2600 square feet on the main level and a loft of 650 square feet is ideal for office or further creative uses. 

The studio includes a kitchen, lounge area and two bathrooms. 

24 treford pl toronto

The kitchen in the main house. 

"[It's] perfect for creative pursuits, a collector’s gallery or easily adapted to expand the residence, the studio is a facility of rare size and scale," says Johnston. 

24 treford pl toronto

Office space in the main home, which could also be a second bedroom. 

All this combines to a $4,985,000 laneway property that might  just be the coolest piece of real estate on the market right now. 24 treford pl toronto

The studio space. 

Photos by

pauljohnston.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This secret laneway house might be the coolest home for sale in Toronto right now

Millennials in Toronto are less likely to own a home than in any other Canadian city

This Toronto neighbourhood has seen the biggest increase in condo prices

New condo towers with light-filled public atrium coming to the worst road in Toronto

This is what kind of apartment you can buy for $500k in Toronto right now

New downtown Toronto office building will have the fastest internet in Canada

Here's how much money you need to make per year to afford a house in Toronto

Condo sales in Toronto are back to hitting record highs