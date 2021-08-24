This secret laneway house might be the coolest home for sale in Toronto right now

Hidden in a laneway between Little Italy and Trinity Bellwoods is this utterly unique home.

It's actually the first time this home has been up for sale in 25 years, according to the real estate agent, so you know it's special.

The property, located at 24 Treford Place, has over 5,500 square feet of living space that's divided over a two-storey residence and a large studio space.

Both of the structures are surrounding a private courtyard-like garden with pear trees and Japanese Maples.

There's also an outdoor sauna that's inside what appears to be shipping container. The sauna was actually designed by Castor Design and has solar-powered audio and lighting.

If you value privacy but still like to be downtown, this house is the best of both worlds.

The home is surrounded on all four sides by laneways so it's practically a secret.

The main residence is bright with an open concept main floor. There's also plenty of walk-outs to the garden so you truly get that indoor-outdoor living feel.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and the family room with cool shelving that, according to the real estate agent Paul Johnston is "tetris" inspired.

Next to the main home is an artist studio with more than 3,000 square-feet of space.

The studio includes a kitchen, lounge area and two bathrooms.

"[It's] perfect for creative pursuits, a collector’s gallery or easily adapted to expand the residence, the studio is a facility of rare size and scale," says Johnston.

All this combines to a $4,985,000 laneway property that might just be the coolest piece of real estate on the market right now.