This $6.7 million family estate in Mississauga comes with private waterfront living

A home now for sale in Mississauga has historic charm and comes with its own private waterfront.

The home at 1520 Pinetree Crescent in Mississauga is listed for $6.7 million by The Regan Team Real Estate Professionals.

Located in the heart of Mineola West and Port Credit, the five-bedroom home was once a traditional summer retreat built in 1925 for a Rosedale family. And unlike more modern homes in this price point, this home has an old-world feel.

Designed by Arnold McMaster, the home is constructed with natural Credit Valley stone.

From the grand foyer, oversized exposed oak beams, nine-foot ceilings, grand staircase with ornate railings and picturesque stained glass windows are all reflective of the quality and workmanship throughout the home.

The home comes with 7,200 square-feet of living space, 13 rooms, with oak moulding and quarter-sawn hardwood floors.

The living room opens up with a bay picture window facing the front yard and two additional windows beside the fireplace. From here, there is walk-out access to a sunroom through French doors.

The sunroom is where you can get a view of the Credit River and access side gardens.

This timeless home, built nearly 100 years ago, offers the perfect balance of distinguished elegance and functionality. Offering a whimsical glimpse of historical architecture mixed with traditional finishes.

The traditional style dining room is decorative with oversized picture windows, solid oak finishes and walk out access to the seasonal conservatory.

The classic solid white oak library boasts stunning wall-to-wall built-in bookcases, a stoic wood burning fireplace and large picture windows overlooking the private estate.

Upstairs, the sun drenched primary bedroom offers a stunning private walk-out balcony overlooking the tranquil Credit River.

This spectacular estate boasts 340 feet of private waterfront living, and winding pathways that lead you to the water's edge. The perfect setting for tranquil water activities such as kayaking or canoeing.

And while riverside homes are unique and rarely for sale near the city, there was a $10 million home for sale on the Credit River this fall.

Nevertheless, this home is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who is looking for the comforts that come with a riverside retreat and is a home that you must see to believe.