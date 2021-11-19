Sponsored
1520 pinetree crescent mississauga

This $6.7 million family estate in Mississauga comes with private waterfront living

A home now for sale in Mississauga has historic charm and comes with its own private waterfront.

The home at 1520 Pinetree Crescent in Mississauga is listed for $6.7 million by The Regan Team Real Estate Professionals.

Located in the heart of Mineola West and Port Credit, the five-bedroom home was once a traditional summer retreat built in 1925 for a Rosedale family. And unlike more modern homes in this price point, this home has an old-world feel.

1520 pinetree crescent

The oak beams and stained glass windows give this place a historic charm.

Designed by Arnold McMaster, the home is constructed with natural Credit Valley stone.

From the grand foyer, oversized exposed oak beams, nine-foot ceilings, grand staircase with ornate railings and picturesque stained glass windows are all reflective of the quality and workmanship throughout the home.

1520 pinetree crescent

The living room is cozy with a classic fireplace.

The home comes with 7,200 square-feet of living space, 13 rooms, with oak moulding and quarter-sawn hardwood floors.

The living room opens up with a bay picture window facing the front yard and two additional windows beside the fireplace. From here, there is walk-out access to a sunroom through French doors.

1520 pinetree crescent

The sunroom has wall to floor windows to enjoy the view.

The sunroom is where you can get a view of the Credit River and access side gardens.

This timeless home, built nearly 100 years ago, offers the perfect balance of distinguished elegance and functionality. Offering a whimsical glimpse of historical architecture mixed with traditional finishes.

1520 pinetree crescent

The dining area is also full of light with more large windows.

The traditional style dining room is decorative with oversized picture windows, solid oak finishes and walk out access to the seasonal conservatory.

The classic solid white oak library boasts stunning wall-to-wall built-in bookcases, a stoic wood burning fireplace and large picture windows overlooking the private estate.

1520 pinetree crescent

The library comes with an oak bookcase and hidden safe.

Upstairs, the sun drenched primary bedroom offers a stunning private walk-out balcony overlooking the tranquil Credit River.

1520 pinetree crescent

The primary bedroom has a walkout to a balcony.

This spectacular estate boasts 340 feet of private waterfront living, and winding pathways that lead you to the water's edge. The perfect setting for tranquil water activities such as kayaking or canoeing.

1520 pinetree crescent mississauga

The property comes with 340 feet of private waterfront living on the Credit River.

And while riverside homes are unique and rarely for sale near the city, there was a $10 million home for sale on the Credit River this fall.

1520 pinetree crescent

A wooded area is at the doorstep.

Nevertheless, this home is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who is looking for the comforts that come with a riverside retreat and is a home that you must see to believe.

