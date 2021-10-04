Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
1267 mississauga road

This $10M home in Mississauga has a private dock and infinity pool

A Mississauga home now for sale blends French Chateau style with a Muskoka-like outdoor space.

The 10,000 square foot mansion at 1267 Mississauga Road, Mississauga is listed for just under $10 million. For that kind of cash, people get plenty of perks including a huge outdoor space.

1267 mississauga road

The home is modelled after a French Chateau.

The five-bedroom home is modelled after a French Chateau from award-winning architect Michael Pettes, says Peter Papousek of RE/MAX Realty Enterprises Inc.

1267 mississauga road

The home looks a bit like an art museum with illuminated art niches.

Inside the living spaces come with illuminated art niches, Brazilian chestnut floors, an elevator and a Sonos home audio system. 

1267 mississauga road

The library has a spiral staircase that leads to an upstairs sitting area.

For those who work from home, there is a library and office.

1267 mississauga road

The dining room is simple but elegant.

The kitchen has modern appliances and if you don't like cooking inside, there is an outdoor kitchen in this home too.

1267 mississauga road

The kitchen has modern appliances with old-world touches.

Upstairs the primary bedroom has a walkout to a large balcony overlooking the pool.

1267 mississauga road

The primary bedroom has a walkout to a large patio.

The main bathroom, there are eight in the home, comes with a soaker tub and its own fireplace.

1267 mississauga road

The bathroom is fancy with a chandelier and fireplace.

In the basement, there is a spa room, gym and a decent-looking wine cellar.

1267 mississauga road

The French chateau theme continues in the wine cellar.

As nice as the interior is, the outdoor space is amazing for a home so close to the city.

1267 mississauga road

There is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors in this home.

The 1.26-acre property sits on the Credit River surrounded with trees for privacy and comes with a private dock offering a "Muskoka lifestyle", according to the listing.

"It is a really incredible backyard," says Papousek.

1267 mississauga road

The tree-lined backyard has a pool and whirlpool.

The backyard also has a saltwater pool with an infinity edge and a whirlpool.

1267 mississauga road

Follow the stairs down to the Credit River and a private dock.

It comes with four garages and combined with outdoor space, there is room for 34 vehicles.

1267 mississauga road

There are four garages and much more room for your vehicles or guests.

For those who can afford it, this place is truly a luxurious mansion tucked away in a natural setting yet still close to the city.

Re/Max Collection

