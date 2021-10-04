This $10M home in Mississauga has a private dock and infinity pool

A Mississauga home now for sale blends French Chateau style with a Muskoka-like outdoor space.

The 10,000 square foot mansion at 1267 Mississauga Road, Mississauga is listed for just under $10 million. For that kind of cash, people get plenty of perks including a huge outdoor space.

The five-bedroom home is modelled after a French Chateau from award-winning architect Michael Pettes, says Peter Papousek of RE/MAX Realty Enterprises Inc.

Inside the living spaces come with illuminated art niches, Brazilian chestnut floors, an elevator and a Sonos home audio system.

For those who work from home, there is a library and office.

The kitchen has modern appliances and if you don't like cooking inside, there is an outdoor kitchen in this home too.

Upstairs the primary bedroom has a walkout to a large balcony overlooking the pool.

The main bathroom, there are eight in the home, comes with a soaker tub and its own fireplace.

In the basement, there is a spa room, gym and a decent-looking wine cellar.

As nice as the interior is, the outdoor space is amazing for a home so close to the city.

The 1.26-acre property sits on the Credit River surrounded with trees for privacy and comes with a private dock offering a "Muskoka lifestyle", according to the listing.

"It is a really incredible backyard," says Papousek.

The backyard also has a saltwater pool with an infinity edge and a whirlpool.

It comes with four garages and combined with outdoor space, there is room for 34 vehicles.

For those who can afford it, this place is truly a luxurious mansion tucked away in a natural setting yet still close to the city.