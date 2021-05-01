Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 15 minutes ago
123 kenollie avenue mississauga

This is what a $9-million mansion with a waterfall in Mississauga looks like

A Mississauga home now on the market brings the outdoors inside with a ton of features, including four ponds and a pool with its own waterfall.

These kinds of outdoor features don't come cheap though — the mansion at 123 Kenollie Avenue, in Mississauga's Mineola West neighbourhood, is listed at $8,988,850.

123 Kenollie avenue mississauga

The water features start at the entrance of this home.

The five-bedroom home (one bedroom's in the basement) is nearly 10,000 square feet, according to the listing from broker Shaham Ahmad at Re/Max Realty Enterprises.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The home uses a lot of glass including this piece bringing light to a lower-level garden feature.

Like a home recently for sale in Etobicoke, this place has a modern design.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The garden feature can be viewed on the way to the lower-level gym.

On the ground floor, the mansion has display features that at times make it feel more like a museum than a home.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The home is designed with an open floor plan so living spaces flow into the dining and kitchen areas on the ground floor.

The living room and dining area designed with an open floor plan with nine- to 14-foot ceilings.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors in.

The floor-to-ceiling windows show off the location, on a cul-de-sac in a wooded area.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The kitchen is modern and sleek.

The listing says the current owner spent $2 million on upgrades on this home, including natural stone features and Australian walnut finishes.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

Glass windows with frosted images of trees bring in a lot of light but also mean less privacy.

Upstairs there are large bedrooms — glass walls with images of trees, echoing the outdoors.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

A chandelier hangs over the soaker tub in a display of opulence.

There are seven bathrooms in this home, and two come with large soaker tubs.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

Another bathroom has an oval window over the tub.

On the lower level, there is a recreation room with space for several games.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

This space is set up with games now but could be transformed into a large family room.

The gym looks pretty nice.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

This gym is larger than some condo workout spaces.

And it has a cool home theatre.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The lights form a spiral on the home theatre ceiling.

But it is the outside of this home that really shines.

Like a home for sale recently in Oakville, this one has an extensively landscaped outdoor space.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The pool has a small waterfall.

There are four concrete ponds with waterfall features. A saltwater pool and hot tub are also part of this home's spectacular outdoor living space.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

A fire feature sits in the middle of a concrete pond.

For entertaining, there is a fire table and theatre.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

There is an outdoor theatre next to the hot tub.

And for those who love sports, there is an outdoor basketball court along with a kid's play area.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

A small basketball court and kids play area is located at the side of the home.

When parties are allowed you would no doubt want to have guests over to show off this place and there is plenty of room for cars with 12 parking spaces.

123 Kenollie avenue Mississauga

The lot is surrounded by trees but it is also quite close to the neighbours.

For those who love nature and modern style, this could be your future home, but you will likely have to win a lottery first.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

