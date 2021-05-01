This is what a $9-million mansion with a waterfall in Mississauga looks like

A Mississauga home now on the market brings the outdoors inside with a ton of features, including four ponds and a pool with its own waterfall.

These kinds of outdoor features don't come cheap though — the mansion at 123 Kenollie Avenue, in Mississauga's Mineola West neighbourhood, is listed at $8,988,850.

The five-bedroom home (one bedroom's in the basement) is nearly 10,000 square feet, according to the listing from broker Shaham Ahmad at Re/Max Realty Enterprises.

Like a home recently for sale in Etobicoke, this place has a modern design.

On the ground floor, the mansion has display features that at times make it feel more like a museum than a home.

The living room and dining area designed with an open floor plan with nine- to 14-foot ceilings.

The floor-to-ceiling windows show off the location, on a cul-de-sac in a wooded area.

The listing says the current owner spent $2 million on upgrades on this home, including natural stone features and Australian walnut finishes.

Upstairs there are large bedrooms — glass walls with images of trees, echoing the outdoors.

There are seven bathrooms in this home, and two come with large soaker tubs.

On the lower level, there is a recreation room with space for several games.

The gym looks pretty nice.

And it has a cool home theatre.

But it is the outside of this home that really shines.

Like a home for sale recently in Oakville, this one has an extensively landscaped outdoor space.

There are four concrete ponds with waterfall features. A saltwater pool and hot tub are also part of this home's spectacular outdoor living space.

For entertaining, there is a fire table and theatre.

And for those who love sports, there is an outdoor basketball court along with a kid's play area.

When parties are allowed you would no doubt want to have guests over to show off this place and there is plenty of room for cars with 12 parking spaces.

For those who love nature and modern style, this could be your future home, but you will likely have to win a lottery first.