Ontario home sold at nearly $500K loss after multiple attempts to sell

A home in Ontario was sold at a loss of nearly $500k after a number of failed attempts to sell.

It's no secret that the real estate market in Ontario is in a tricky spot. After soaring to record highs in recent years, the market now finds itself in a tailspin, rife with homes and condos sitting unsold and a plummeting market while home prices only continue to go up.

Navigating the real estate market — whether as a buyer or seller — both in Toronto and beyond is akin to walking on eggshells, and it's forcing some sellers to take drastic measures to sell their homes.

In the most recent case of a dramatic home price loss, one Brampton home was recently sold at a significant loss of $487K after four failed sale attempts and a whopping 196 days on the market.

According to data from HouseSigma.com, prior to the home's most recent sale on Aug. 9, 2024, the home had been purchased in 2022 for $1.67 million.

Just over a year later, an offer that would have seen the home sold for $1.3 million (already a $300K loss) was the first of four attempted sales, with the home's price further reduced each time.

Finally, the home has been sold at a final price of $1.18 million — a $487K loss for its previous owners.

Despite the sizeable loss, plenty of other homes in and around Toronto have been suffering similar — if not greater — losses as the market works to right itself, such as a Toronto home sold at a whopping $900K loss and a five-bedroom Etobicoke mansion sold at a $1.7 million loss.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Ontario home sales in August 2024 were 23.8 per cent below the five-year average and 26.6 per cent below the ten-year average, with the average home price only seeing a 1.2 per cent decrease compared to August 2023.

Recent data from Ratehub.ca shows that the average price of a home or condo in Toronto was about $1,082,200 in August 2024, a $15,100 drop from July 2024, and that the annual income required to purchase a home in Toronto is $204,100.