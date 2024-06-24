Tenant alleges 14 people were trapped in elevator of Toronto's sketchiest condo

Out of all the modern condominium complexes in Toronto, the ICE Condos indisputably have the sketchiest reputation, thanks to their long history of 9-1-1 calls, bloody hallways, rental scams, and balcony fires.

The pair of 67- and 57-storey towers continue to make frequent headlines and live up to their reputation, with the latest incident at the complex involving over a dozen tenants getting stuck in one elevator.

A Reddit post shared last week alleges that 14 individuals got stuck in one of the towers' elevators together, with it taking roughly 40 minutes for them to be rescued.

"High-rise elevators is stuck with 14 people inside as only one was working at the time. Now it's almost 40 mins they are still stuck inside," the post reads.

"The technician came and had to take stairs to the top floor in order to free them. If you are planning to live in ICE condos…please don't." In an update to the thread, the original poster alleged that the elevator was finally back in service after 90 minutes.

"Feeling bad for the technician as he has to climb 30 floors to the top of the building to repair it," they wrote.

As expected, former residents took to the thread to share their horror stories and grievances with the two-tower condo complex at York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

"I lived there for about 4 months with the intention of being there long term. After 3-4 months I just couldn't do it any longer and left," a former tenant responded to the thread.

"Elevators were a nightmare. Only one ever worked so it took 20-30 minutes just to leave or come into my condos. It defeats the purpose of living so centrally if you have to factor in 20 minutes into your commute every time you leave," they continued.

"I could go on. That building is supposed to be a nice condo but it's more of a shitty hostel."

This isn't the first time the complex's residents have taken to social media to shine a light on the living conditions inside. Back in August, a trio of viral videos showed a group trapped inside a stalled elevator for approximately 90 minutes in one of the ICE Condos.

The group alleged that the building staff refused to call 9-1-1 despite one of the trapped occupants experiencing a state of medical or mental distress.