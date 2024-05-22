Mississauga's iconic new condo towers named best in their class in the entire world

Move over, Marilyn, as Mississauga's skyline's newest focal point just won an international design award, crowned the best new build in its height class anywhere in the world.

The first two towers in the sprawling M City community from Rogers Real Estate Development (yes, the same Rogers) and Urban Capital have received the 'Award of Excellence' for Best Tall Building by Height category (200-299 meters) by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

Known as M1 and M2 at M City, the complex's initial 62-storey condominium towers beat out projects from across the globe to take the crown for the best in their class, boasting accordion-shaped designs from Toronto-based Core Architects.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by a world-leading city building organization for the work we have put into delivering a best-in-class development in one of Canada's fastest growing cities," said John Anderton, vice-president and treasurer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited.

"M1, M2 and the entire M City community has truly enriched the City of Mississauga, cementing it at the forefront of city building and development on the world stage."

In addition to this newly bestowed honour, the first towers at M City have also snatched away the title of Mississauga's tallest buildings from the undulating Absolute World towers.

However, this record won't last, as several even taller buildings are planned and under construction in the surrounding area — including towers within the M City community that will keep the complex in the top ranks of the city's tallest points.

Launched in 2017, M1 and M2 mark the first buildings in what will eventually be an eight-tower master-planned community home to thousands of residents.

More than 100 of the best projects in the world were recognized as CTBUH 2024 Award of Excellence winners, spanning 20 categories and subcategories, including Best Tall Building, Innovation, Urban Habitat, Repositioning and Equity, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Winners of the 2024 awards will now move on to a second stage of judging, where winners will present their submissions to attendees and live juries at the CTBUH 2024 International Conference, September 23-27, in London and Paris.

Winners from each category will then be selected and announced at an award ceremony gala.