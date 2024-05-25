Real Estate
67 Lake Prom Toronto

This $15M ultra-modern Toronto home was designed to maximize views of the lake

In 2010, a home at 67 Lake Promenade in Etobicoke was a small Arts and Crafts style bungalow with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

There was nothing special about the home itself back then, but it was a 65-foot by 211-foot lakefront property, so it easily sold for $1.3 million.

At first, nothing much happened to the home; it was leased out for a few years until 2016, when this waterfront property got the makeover of a lifetime. 67 Lake Prom Toronto

The main floor. 

The custom-built house now boasts 7,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and the most breathtaking views of Lake Ontario. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The back of the house. 

The house is very modern and boxy, with lots of big glass windows, giving it a glass cube/ fishbowl vibe. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The kitchen with views of the lake and backyard. 

But when you step inside, it all makes sense. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The sunken living room and dining room. 

The soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light pouring through windows everywhere are stunning. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The family room. 

The modern design, paired with high-end finishes, creates an atmosphere of luxury.

67 Lake Prom Toronto

There's tons of natural light throughout the home. 

The main floor is open concept with a sunken living room, double-sided gas fireplace and a sleek modern kitchen.

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The kitchen island is tiered. 

But thankfully it's not a sterile modern home, there's plenty of interesting details like the wood panelled ceilings and the live-edge counter top in the kitchen. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Each of the spacious bedrooms features its own ensuite and walk-in closet. 67 Lake Prom Toronto

The balcony off the primary bedroom. 

The primary suite has the best view in the house, with a massive balcony that offers unobstructed lake views. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

The ensuite bathroom also offers some pretty great views. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The basement rec room and bar. 

In the lower level of the house you'll find a steam room, gym, a nanny suite and a large recreation room—complete with a full bar – that walks out to the backyard.

67 Lake Prom Toronto

The outdoor pool and hot tub. 

As for outdoor space, there's a tiered backyard complete with an inground pool and hot tub that overlooks the lake. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

A funky powder room. 

67 Lake Promenade is listed for $15,000,000, or you can lease it for $28,000 a month

67 Lake Prom Toronto

A home office. 

And while the home is clearly spectacular, the asking price might be a bit ambitious.67 Lake Prom Toronto

The steam room. 

The average home price in this area is $1.4 million, and most of the comparables that have sold on this street have peaked around $4 million. 

67 Lake Prom Toronto

An aerial shot of the neighbourhood. 

Then again, who are we to judge how much someone would be willing to spend on those views?

Photos by

Sylvain Rosat of Vue26
