This $15M ultra-modern Toronto home was designed to maximize views of the lake

In 2010, a home at 67 Lake Promenade in Etobicoke was a small Arts and Crafts style bungalow with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There was nothing special about the home itself back then, but it was a 65-foot by 211-foot lakefront property, so it easily sold for $1.3 million.

At first, nothing much happened to the home; it was leased out for a few years until 2016, when this waterfront property got the makeover of a lifetime.

The custom-built house now boasts 7,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and the most breathtaking views of Lake Ontario.

The house is very modern and boxy, with lots of big glass windows, giving it a glass cube/ fishbowl vibe.

But when you step inside, it all makes sense.

The soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light pouring through windows everywhere are stunning.

The modern design, paired with high-end finishes, creates an atmosphere of luxury.

The main floor is open concept with a sunken living room, double-sided gas fireplace and a sleek modern kitchen.

But thankfully it's not a sterile modern home, there's plenty of interesting details like the wood panelled ceilings and the live-edge counter top in the kitchen.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

Each of the spacious bedrooms features its own ensuite and walk-in closet.

The primary suite has the best view in the house, with a massive balcony that offers unobstructed lake views.

The ensuite bathroom also offers some pretty great views.

In the lower level of the house you'll find a steam room, gym, a nanny suite and a large recreation room—complete with a full bar – that walks out to the backyard.

As for outdoor space, there's a tiered backyard complete with an inground pool and hot tub that overlooks the lake.

67 Lake Promenade is listed for $15,000,000, or you can lease it for $28,000 a month.

And while the home is clearly spectacular, the asking price might be a bit ambitious.

The average home price in this area is $1.4 million, and most of the comparables that have sold on this street have peaked around $4 million.

Then again, who are we to judge how much someone would be willing to spend on those views?