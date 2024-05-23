This $3M Toronto home has a circular stone fortress in the middle

When it comes to homes, most of us live in boxes with right-angled walls, but where's the fun in that? There are so many other shapes to choose from!

65 Blue Forest Dr. says screw conventional square or rectangular rooms, and built a circle room right in the middle of their house.

Sure, the furniture layout might get a bit tricky, but you can use your imagination, because when the room looks this cool, its worth it.

It looks like a castle turret with its exposed stone walls, and right when you walk in, it makes a statement.

And the circle fun doesn't just stop at the living room, there's a deck and a bedroom that are also circles!

As for the rest of the house, it's all pretty standard.

On the main floor, you've got all the principal rooms.

The circular living room is obviously the heart of the home, with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light.

There's a cozy family room with a fireplace and a den, which is being used as a home office right off of it.

There's a good-sized dining room and a kitchen with quartz countertops.

65 Blue Forest Dr. features six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, while there are an extra two rooms in the basement.

The basement also has a big rec room.

But perhaps the best part of the home is that it has not one but two rooftop decks offering 1,000 square feet of sunbathing or stargazing space.

Also, it's worth noting that the backyard comes with a hot tub and pergola.

65 Blue Forest Dr. is listed for $2,695,000, down from $2,750,000.