Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
38 Barton Avenue Toronto

You can buy an entire 18-unit Toronto apartment building for $7M right now

Owning an apartment building in The Annex, more specifically, Seaton Village, is kinda like taking candy from a baby. 

In the sense that getting tenants and collecting rent is beyond easy. 

The University of Toronto is right there, downtown is right there, and there's an abundance of transit options, shops, and restaurants galore. 38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The units are bright and spacious. 

But maybe the best thing for an investor to know is that average rent prices in the neighbourhood are about $1,000 a month more than the rest of downtown.  

So, if you're looking for an easy win as a landlord, 38 Barton Ave. might just be the ticket. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The living room in one of the units with an old fireplace. 

This apartment building features 18 units, 17 of which are two-bedroom, one-bath units, and one large one-bedroom unit. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The laundry room. 

There is also laundry in the basement and four parking spots available at the back of the building. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The kitchen in the renovated unit. 

The building is one of the old low-rise buildings, but it's in great shape, and some of the units have been renovated. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The hallway.

In terms of potential income, listing agent Adam Parsons shared the financial breakdown and it's pretty decent. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

A bedroom in the renovated unit. 

Total annual rental income is $352,472, which would increase when the newly renovated unit, that is currently vacant, is rented out. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

A recently renovated bathroom. 

Additionally, if other units that are currently being rented out for below-market rates — for example, one of the units is only paying $796.99 a month in rent (we're jealous) — become vacant and are renovated, that income could increase even more.  

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The galley kitchen in one of the two-bedroom units. 

The expenses are reasonable at $117,376 a year, bringing your net operating income for the building to just over $200K. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

Most of the units have a dining room. 

So, that puts the cap rate just under four per cent, which means this apartment building is a pretty solid investment. 

And with the way Canadian real estate works, you're never going to lose money on a property like this. 

38 Barton Avenue Toronto

The driveway to the parking spots. 

38 Barton Ave. is currently listed for $6,780,000.

Photos by

The Print Market
