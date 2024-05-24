You could live in this 19th-century Ontario schoolhouse for $3M

School is probably the last place most people would want to live, but when the schoolhouse looks like Sharpe Schoolhouse, it's one of the first places we'd settle down.

The Sharpe Schoolhouse story kicks off with a land purchase from neighbour David Henderson on February 15, 1854, for just three pounds.

Listing agent Jacqueline Grise shares with blogTO that this deal was the first step towards building a key educational spot in the Chinguacousy area.

Fast-forward to 1879, when the Sharpe Schoolhouse was actually built, replacing an older school along Old School Road — a road aptly named for its historical significance.

Gris explained that back in the day, before schooling became centralized, schools were conveniently spaced every two to three miles, so kids didn't have to hike too far for their education.

Made from locally sourced limestone, this schoolhouse is a charming example of the architectural style of that time.

Although not many schoolhouses like this are still standing.

"In the 1970s it put up for auction, it was purchased by a husband and wife Marjorie and Fred Sharpe," said Grise.

The story is actually too cute. Marjorie and Fred actually met and fell in love at the school.

According to Grise, Fred himself had been a pupil there for eight years and met Marjorie years later when she started teaching at the school.

After buying the old schoolhouse from the auction, they converted the one-room schoolhouse into their family home.

The schoolhouse has changed ownership a couple of times since the Sharpe's, but one of the amazing things about this home is that so much of the original character and aspects of the school are still intact.

For example, the old school bell is still there and works!

The two entrances into the foyer are the former separate entrances to school – one for boys and one for girls because segregation was thing.

"The raised platform where the teacher sat is the dining area," added Grise.

There's even still the chalkboard on the wall.

The Sharpe's also added on an addition at the back to go from being a one room schoolhouse to a proper house.

Now, the home boasts over 4,100 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The addition still keeps with the historic charm of the property. Like the shaker cabinets in the kitchen and exposed limestone wall.

But thankfully there are those modern amenities like a kitchen with stainless steel appliances to bring this 19th century building into the 21st century.

The home is bright and airy with tall ceilings and big windows.

The original one-room schoolhouse became the main living space, while the addition got split up into the rest of the principal rooms.

There's a sunroom, office, kitchen and primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom is spacious and comes complete with a cozy gas fireplace as well as a modern and elegant ensuite bathroom.

In the lower level of the home you'll find a wine cellar, two bedrooms, a bar and a den.

But if the house is ever feeling too cramped, don't sweat – 1488 Old School Rd. is sitting on two acres of land.

"I can't even describe how cool the property is," said Grise.

"There's spaces for everything. There's a tree lined path to the pool, a fire pit area and a veggie garden.

"They converted the barn into a winterized gym. They have a chicken coop and a bar – every inch of the property is used well."

There's also a koi pond with a waterfall feature and hot tub as well as two convertible silos, a huge metal barn that have potential to become something else cool on this property.

Really there's everything you could ever want out here, the only downside if you're a city person is that you're in Caledon.

But then again, who needs the city when you have a piece of history like this.

1488 Old School Rd. is listed for $2,950,000.