Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

This small Toronto bungalow costs $13.5M because of its prestigious location

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago

The Bridle Path is known as the place where you can see some of "the most obnoxious displays of wealth" in the city.

It's where Drake lives, where Prince once owned a home, and in general, where some of the most expensive homes are bought and sold in all of Canada

With that in mind, it's no surprise that any home that comes onto the market in this neighbourhood is priced for the uber-wealthy. 

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The driveway. 

In fact, the average price of a house in this area is almost $7 million. By comparison, the average cost of a detached home in Toronto is $1,657,026, which is also outrageous but for other reasons. 

So it shouldn't be shocking that 44 The Bridle Path has been listed for a whopping $13,500,000

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The living room. 

However, what is shocking is the fact that the house is pretty mediocre for that price tag. Especially when you compare it to some of the other mega-mansions on the block. 

44 The Bridle Path is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom classic mid-century home. 

The most notable selling point is that it sits on over one acre of land that borders the picturesque Windfields Park, which definitely accounts for most of the listing price. 

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

A bedroom. 

And the house is quite cool if you're into mid-century architecture.  

From every principal room, panoramic views of the lush surroundings create a serene ambiance.

Inside, the foyer impresses with a barrel ceiling and crown molding, setting the tone for the elegant interior.

The cozy den, complete with a marble fireplace and pegged wood floor, offers a relaxing retreat.

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The kitchen and dining room. 

The "Le Bistro" kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook.

The formal dining room, with built-in cabinets and a view of the outdoor pool, is perfect for hosting intimate dinners or grand gatherings.

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The backyard. 

The bright living room boasts walls of windows, a marble fireplace, and a walkout to the pool area, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

The bedroom wing features four large bedrooms with hardwood floors and double closets, providing ample space for family and guests.

The primary bedroom offers a dressing room, a five-piece ensuite, and a walkout to the courtyard, creating a private sanctuary.

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The rec room. 

The spacious lower level is an entertainer's dream, featuring a rec room with a wet bar, a beamed ceiling, and a brick fireplace.

Two additional large rooms with walkouts to the yard provide flexibility for various uses.

The house is a little run down, perhaps due to the fact that it's been rented out for the last 15 years and hasn't been maintained to a meticulous standard as it could have been. 

But that hardly matters since we all know it will probably be torn down for another McMansion to line the Bridle Path. 

44 The Bridle Path Toronto

The front of the house with wrought-iron gates in natural stone walls that open to the entry's garden courtyard.

In fact, there are already architectural illustrations that show what kind of house could be built on the property. 

Anyway... here's hoping that the new house isn't totally obnoxious. 

Photos by

Barry Cohen Homes Inc.
