The Toronto mansion that used to belong to Prince is for sale

The lavish mansion formerly owned by Prince is up for sale in Toronto, and it could be yours for the small fortune of $16,880,000!

The iconic estate, located at 61 The Bridle Path, is a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home with approximately 14,280 square feet of living space.

The home is described as a "sensational sprawling bungalow with a dramatic flow and a majestic ambiance for entertaining on a global level" in its online listing.

The fully-fenced property provides plenty of natural light thanks to soaring floor to ceiling windows; there's a reception area and "Great Room" for those who want to entertain up to 200 guests at a time; and the gourmet, chef-inspired Downsview kitchen is perfect for anyone that either loves to cook or loves to pay someone to do it for them.

There's also an expansive dressing room, a master seven-piece ensuite bathroom, multiple wet bars and heated floors throughout much of the house.

And while the home itself is as bougie as can be, the exterior of the home boasts just as many amenities.

Multiple expansive stone terraces surround the lavish property, along with a custom entrance gate, landscaped gardens throughout, a regulation tennis court, a cabana, a swimming pool and sprinkler system.

So if you've somehow managed to save, inherit or steal over 16$ million, why not live like Prince in this excessively lavish Bridle Path estate?