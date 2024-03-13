Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
construction jobs

Toronto worker warns construction sector is in trouble as 'no one's buying houses'

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Despite home sales and new listings in the GTA edging upward in February, one Toronto framer is warning that the city's construction sector is in major trouble, as exorbitant housing prices have made it unrealistic for any prospective buyers to purchase a property. 

In a TikTok, user @procarpentrytrips updated a clip he had filmed several months ago, which warned that many construction workers were without work thanks to the city's pricey real estate market. 

"This is out of Toronto. Many framers without work, many back framers without work. The murmurs are getting louder and louder. The working is stopping. No one's pouring foundations. No one's buying houses. Because who's gonna buy a f**king $1.5 million house at five per cent interest," the framer explained. 

In an update to the video, the man explained that the situation had progressively gotten worse since he filmed the first part of the TikTok. 

"So guys, that was me about six months ago, you now fearing for the worst, and unfortunately, at this time, the worst has come to fruition. Right now, there is the biggest work shortage I've ever seen. In this winter alone, there have only been 100 foundation support in the whole Greater Toronto Area for residential houses," he said. 

"That's unheard of, with over 800 crews. Guys have been sitting home for weeks on end. I personally know three guys are going broke and one is about to get this house foreclosed on. They're thinking of moving to Australia, going to America like running away from the debt, and who can blame them? From an hourly workers' perspective, there is currently one job in the whole GTA that is hiring for framers," the framer continued. 

"It's been going like that for the past two months off and on. Two or three guys hire during the week. It used to be two or three guys are hiring every hour. Six years ago, there were 30 new ads every day, 30 new guys hiring every single day," he warned. 

"I hate to be the bearer of bad news. I'm in no way shape or form attempting to spread fear, I'm trying to spread reality and warn people out there that things are getting serious here." 

Reactions to the viral TikTok were mixed, with some fellow construction workers agreeing that it's been difficult to find employment while others claimed that they've been completely slammed with work over the past few months. 

"As an electrician in Toronto, I've been out of work since November and it's the longest I've been out of work in my nine-year career. I'm in a union and the job list is barely moving," one person wrote under the TikTok. 

"A slow construction sector is a massive indicator of the disaster to come," another person chimed in. 

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) latest market report, GTA home sales and new listings were up on an annual and monthly basis in February, with selling prices also edging upward compared to a year earlier. 

Realtors reported just over 5,600 GTA home sales through TRREB's MLS System in February, an increase of 17.9 per cent compared to the same time last year. 

Lead photo by

@procarpentrytrips
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Empty lot in Toronto now selling for more than when it had a house on it

Pencil-thin 62-storey skyscraper one step closer to rising above old Toronto buildings

Toronto worker warns construction sector is in trouble as 'no one's buying houses'

This $5.5M Mississauga mansion looks like something from 'Dream Home Makeover'

Rental prices in Canada have climbed more than 20% over last two years

It now takes 39 years for an average person to buy a home in the GTA

Residents are disappointed with Toronto's failed garden suite scheme

People losing it over videos showing how unlivable Toronto's condos have become