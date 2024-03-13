Toronto worker warns construction sector is in trouble as 'no one's buying houses'

Despite home sales and new listings in the GTA edging upward in February, one Toronto framer is warning that the city's construction sector is in major trouble, as exorbitant housing prices have made it unrealistic for any prospective buyers to purchase a property.

In a TikTok, user @procarpentrytrips updated a clip he had filmed several months ago, which warned that many construction workers were without work thanks to the city's pricey real estate market.

"This is out of Toronto. Many framers without work, many back framers without work. The murmurs are getting louder and louder. The working is stopping. No one's pouring foundations. No one's buying houses. Because who's gonna buy a f**king $1.5 million house at five per cent interest," the framer explained.

In an update to the video, the man explained that the situation had progressively gotten worse since he filmed the first part of the TikTok.

Toronto carpenters warn that work is drying up in the construction sector.



"This the worst I've ever seen it"



Nobody is buying houses. pic.twitter.com/QmyDhR8rdr — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) March 11, 2024

"So guys, that was me about six months ago, you now fearing for the worst, and unfortunately, at this time, the worst has come to fruition. Right now, there is the biggest work shortage I've ever seen. In this winter alone, there have only been 100 foundation support in the whole Greater Toronto Area for residential houses," he said.

"That's unheard of, with over 800 crews. Guys have been sitting home for weeks on end. I personally know three guys are going broke and one is about to get this house foreclosed on. They're thinking of moving to Australia, going to America like running away from the debt, and who can blame them? From an hourly workers' perspective, there is currently one job in the whole GTA that is hiring for framers," the framer continued.

It’s true.. I work for the biggest electrical contractor in canada and the past month we’ve laid off alot of electricians there’s currently 600 on our union list which you’re looking at 6-8 month wait to pick up another call — JK (@TorontoSparky95) March 12, 2024

"It's been going like that for the past two months off and on. Two or three guys hire during the week. It used to be two or three guys are hiring every hour. Six years ago, there were 30 new ads every day, 30 new guys hiring every single day," he warned.

"I hate to be the bearer of bad news. I'm in no way shape or form attempting to spread fear, I'm trying to spread reality and warn people out there that things are getting serious here."

This is true. I was absent from work for a month, we had about 30 open jobs and when I came back today, there were 5 old ones that are nearly completion and nothing else. Some employees were sent home earlier. — Miguel Carvalho (@ruimiguel_17) March 11, 2024

Reactions to the viral TikTok were mixed, with some fellow construction workers agreeing that it's been difficult to find employment while others claimed that they've been completely slammed with work over the past few months.

"As an electrician in Toronto, I've been out of work since November and it's the longest I've been out of work in my nine-year career. I'm in a union and the job list is barely moving," one person wrote under the TikTok.

I talked to a contractor on Friday, he said 2020/2021/2022 was super busy but it’s been far more quiet recently. — Trevor Scott (@TidefallCapital) March 12, 2024

"A slow construction sector is a massive indicator of the disaster to come," another person chimed in.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) latest market report, GTA home sales and new listings were up on an annual and monthly basis in February, with selling prices also edging upward compared to a year earlier.

Realtors reported just over 5,600 GTA home sales through TRREB's MLS System in February, an increase of 17.9 per cent compared to the same time last year.