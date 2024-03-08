Massive multi-tower development planned to rise above new Toronto subway station

The Ontario government has proposed another transit-oriented community (TOC) at the site of a future subway station, calling for three huge towers built into an upcoming rapid transit link now being carved deep below the streets of Scarborough.

The latest in a series of TOC proposals from Infrastructure Ontario seeks to bring the three-tower complex to the future Lawrence and McCowan Station along the Scarborough Subway Extension (SSE).

The site is currently home to a single-storey bank building and an adjacent two-storey retail plaza on the intersection's southeast corner.

Known under the working title of Lawrence East TOC, the development proposes to tear down the existing low-rise commercial structures and redevelop the site with a trio of residential towers — of 36, 24, and 24 storeys — built atop a podium housing a mix of retail and commercial uses.

Architectural plans credit the design to OneT+, a joint venture partnership between engineering firm Gannett Fleming Canada and architects Arcadis/IBI Group, which was selected as a technical advisor to the SSE project in 2020.

With a location on the opposite side of the street from the station and main entrance, the development would include a secondary entrance via the street and would feature a below-grade knock-out panel planned for the development's underground retail concourse level allowing direct connection to the subway from the complex.

The plan currently proposes 774 units, all as condominiums, though this appears to be a preliminary measure, as the government acknowledges that its development for the site will include affordable housing.

Planning documents state that "further discussion will take place with the City of Toronto in order to identify the appropriate provision of affordable housing for the TOC as the design advances."

Condominium developments in this part of the city must dedicate a minimum of seven per cent of the total residential gross floor area to affordable ownership housing, or provide five per cent as affordable rental housing.

Locals wary of this massive influx of residents will get some perks out of the project, like a privately owned publicly accessible space (POPS) proposed at the corner of the intersection, extending a planned transit plaza on the west side of McCowan. In addition, the development would dedicate 1,047 square metres of area at the east end of the site to the City to create a new park.

The province also expects the project to support job growth in the area, claiming the development would generate approximately 357 jobs.