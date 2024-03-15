Former Toronto senior living home with 16 bedrooms is selling for $5.5 million

If you've ever considered investing in the senior living industry, a building that just landed on the Toronto market might just be the perfect opportunity for you.

3838 Bloor St. W, a former Trillium Care senior living facility in Etobicoke, just hit the market at $5,488,000.

Now, it might seem unconventional to drop that kind of cash on a small, kind of run-down retirement home. However, investing in the senior living industry can be incredibly lucrative.

Toronto, with its vibrant population and growing senior demographic, is an ideal location for such an endeavour.

Toronto, like many other cities, is experiencing a demographic shift with an increasing number of seniors looking for comfortable and supportive living arrangements.

Additionally, the housing shortage and soaring rental costs means this growing demand for senior care facilities presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to provide much-needed services while also generating substantial revenue.

Not only that, but this senior living facility is in a prime location. As the listing points out, it's only 850 meters from the Kipling TTC And GO Train station and super close to Highway 427.

And, as we know, Toronto's real estate market is known for its growth potential, so with this location the value is guaranteed to increase.

While this property undoubtedly needs some updating, it is listed as vacant land, the building itself has 16 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 parking spots and comes well equipped with accessible units, washrooms, elevators, as well as a large kitchen and common space.

So, there's definitely potential to make this a more luxurious and boutique retirement home.

Plus, if you get the right business model and management, you're pretty much guaranteed a steady stream of income from monthly fees paid by residents. There are also plenty of government grants, contributions, subsidies, and loan guarantees up for grabs.

Additionally, property appreciation over time can significantly increase the value of your investment, ensuring a solid return on investment.

And if money wasn't enough of an incentive, starting a senior living home allows you to make a positive impact on the community.

By providing high-quality care and a supportive environment for seniors, you can contribute to the well-being of Toronto's aging population.

Alternatively, if you don't want to get into the senior living industry, this building could equally be a great little apartment building or something else.

The only limits are your imagination and budget!