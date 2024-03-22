This iconic High Park Mansion is surprisingly under $3 million

Real Estate
When it comes to affordable housing in Toronto, it's slim pickings

With rental prices having climbed a whopping 20 per cent in the last few years and dire living situations (such as a bed on top of the stairs for $500 a month) becoming more common than ever before, you might be under the impression that there are no good landlords left out there. 

However, if you want to change that narrative and become a benevolent landlord who keeps affordable housing alive in this city, may we tempt you with this once-in-a-generation opportunity?32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

The hallway of the newly-listed building.

This historic mansion in High Park is up for grabs, for a very reasonable $2,995,000.

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

The coach house and the four parking spots on the property.

This iconic property boasts 11 units in the main house and two units in the coach house, making it a truly unique home with tons of income potential.

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

A view of unit 2 and the original hardwood floors. 

"The house used to be a rooming house back in the day," listing agent Chandar Chaddah told blogTO.

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

The home still has plenty of charm and character, including the ceiling moulding. 

32 High Park Boulevard then became a multiplex, and the same family has owned the building for the last 25 years.

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

One of the vacant bachelor units. 

They have lovingly looked after the house — with updates to wiring, windows, heating etc. — and its tenants. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

A one-bedroom unit with original stained glass windows. 

Of the 13 units, there are six bachelor apartments — with one having a bathroom outside of the apartment — along with seven one-bedroom units. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

A patio for tenants. 

And while some might be tempted to transform this mansion back into a single-family home or renovate it and jack up the rents, this is not the place for that. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

Another vacant unit in the home.

For one thing, there are some pretty strict laws against doing that. And secondly, as Chaddah puts it, "the buyer needs to understand they're buying it with all the tenants." 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

One of the bachelor units that currently has a renter.

The property is being sold as is, where is, with all present tenants to be assumed. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

Another bachelor unit. 

So, this is not necessarily a quick investment that will provide huge returns any time soon. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

Appliances have been updated throughout the building. 

"It's affordable housing," said Chaddah simply. "All the rents are below market. The most expensive unit is a one-bedroom for $1,500 a month."

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

One of the bedrooms.

However, 32 High Park Blvd. is a long game investement, as the land alone is worth way more than it's listed for.

"If it's just land value, it's undervalued. It would be $3.5 to $4 million just to tear the house down," said Chaddah. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

And given the location — just steps away from the heart of Roncesvalles, High Park, the lake, the Bloor-Danforth subway line, the GO train, and UP Express – the land value is only going to go up. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

On of the apartments with a bay window. 

Furthermore, while most of the units are occupied with long-term tenants, units do become available.

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

A different view of one of the vacant units.

Right now, there are two bachelor units that are already vacant and could probably get market rate for rent, as this is Toronto, after all. 

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

The shared laundry facilities in the complex.

But, as Chaddah states, the city needs stable housing for people, and 32 High Park Blvd. provides just that.  

32 High Park Blvd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

So all we can say is please, dear future landlord of 32 High Park Blvd., be nice. The city of Toronto needs a Robin Hood-like landlord figure now more than ever. 

