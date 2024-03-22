This iconic High Park Mansion is surprisingly under $3 million

When it comes to affordable housing in Toronto, it's slim pickings.

With rental prices having climbed a whopping 20 per cent in the last few years and dire living situations (such as a bed on top of the stairs for $500 a month) becoming more common than ever before, you might be under the impression that there are no good landlords left out there.

However, if you want to change that narrative and become a benevolent landlord who keeps affordable housing alive in this city, may we tempt you with this once-in-a-generation opportunity?

This historic mansion in High Park is up for grabs, for a very reasonable $2,995,000.

This iconic property boasts 11 units in the main house and two units in the coach house, making it a truly unique home with tons of income potential.

"The house used to be a rooming house back in the day," listing agent Chandar Chaddah told blogTO.

32 High Park Boulevard then became a multiplex, and the same family has owned the building for the last 25 years.

They have lovingly looked after the house — with updates to wiring, windows, heating etc. — and its tenants.

Of the 13 units, there are six bachelor apartments — with one having a bathroom outside of the apartment — along with seven one-bedroom units.

And while some might be tempted to transform this mansion back into a single-family home or renovate it and jack up the rents, this is not the place for that.

For one thing, there are some pretty strict laws against doing that. And secondly, as Chaddah puts it, "the buyer needs to understand they're buying it with all the tenants."

The property is being sold as is, where is, with all present tenants to be assumed.

So, this is not necessarily a quick investment that will provide huge returns any time soon.

"It's affordable housing," said Chaddah simply. "All the rents are below market. The most expensive unit is a one-bedroom for $1,500 a month."

However, 32 High Park Blvd. is a long game investement, as the land alone is worth way more than it's listed for.

"If it's just land value, it's undervalued. It would be $3.5 to $4 million just to tear the house down," said Chaddah.

And given the location — just steps away from the heart of Roncesvalles, High Park, the lake, the Bloor-Danforth subway line, the GO train, and UP Express – the land value is only going to go up.

Furthermore, while most of the units are occupied with long-term tenants, units do become available.

Right now, there are two bachelor units that are already vacant and could probably get market rate for rent, as this is Toronto, after all.

But, as Chaddah states, the city needs stable housing for people, and 32 High Park Blvd. provides just that.

So all we can say is please, dear future landlord of 32 High Park Blvd., be nice. The city of Toronto needs a Robin Hood-like landlord figure now more than ever.