Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

This $13.5 million Parisian-inspired mansion in Vaughan is absolutely breathtaking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Just outside of Toronto, you'll find this incredible estate affectionately called "Rebecca." 

The estate at 121 Rebecca Crt. boasts over 13,000 square feet of total luxury living space and is a true testament to Parisian-inspired design, offering a serene retreat only 40 minutes outside of Toronto.

The home was designed by architect Frank Falcone, and you'll notice tons of details reminiscent of Parisian architecture right from the get-go. 

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

An aerial shot of the home. 

The classic exterior features Indiana limestone, natural slate roofing, and exquisite copper detailing.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The living room.

Once you step inside, you'll find a sun-filled interior with wide corridors, cathedral ceilings, and spacious principal rooms.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The dining room.

Interior designer Robin Nadel masterfully blended classic Parisian lines with a transitional aesthetic, creating a sophisticated and timeless palette.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The basement rec room. 

Every inch of Rebecca showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

A view into the primary bedroom. 

From extensive cabinetry and millwork to plaster detailing and wide plank flooring, it's clear no expense has been spared in creating this truly beautiful residence.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

Completed in 2016, Rebecca boasts top-of-the-line features, including geothermal heating/cooling, radiant hot water floor heating, a Control 4 home automation system, and a state-of-the-art security system.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The great room with a fireplace. 

Walnut hardwood flooring and Statuario marble carry you through the main level, leading to the warm and inviting great room with its walnut cabinetry and cathedral ceiling, reminiscent of a Parisian salon.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The kitchen. 

The gourmet kitchen, designed by Bellini Kitchens, is a dream, featuring an oversized island, marble counters, custom cabinetry, and integrated appliances.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The breakfast nook. 

And just imagine enjoying a croissant and coffee breakfast in the morning room, overlooking the backyard terrace with its floor-to-ceiling windows. Magnifique!

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The library. 

Retreat to the library, with its dark walnut bookshelves and coffered ceiling, for a moment of peace and quiet.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom on the main floor is a true sanctuary, with three dressing rooms and an elegant ensuite featuring a large soaking tub and walk-in shower.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The home theatre in the basement. 

Upstairs, you'll find five additional bedrooms with ensuite privileges and walk-in closets.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The wine cellar. 

The lower level is an entertainer's paradise, with a wine cellar, gathering lounge, party kitchen, exercise room, and theatre.121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The backyard pool. 

Outside, the grounds at Rebecca are nothing short of spectacular.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

A covered patio and outdoor dining area with a wood burning fireplace. 

Entertain friends on the patios and terraces, dine al fresco by the wood-burning fireplace, or relax in the hot tub and saltwater pool.

121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

The outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. 

Plus, with extensive lighting and audio, the outdoor spaces are perfect for entertaining well into the evening.121 Rebecca Court Vaughan

A view of the back of the house. 

121 Rebecca Crt. is now listed for $13,500,000 after dropping it's listing price from $14,998,000.

Photos by

Gillian Jackson
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $13.5 million Parisian-inspired mansion in Vaughan is absolutely breathtaking

5 reasons you should buy a home in North York instead of downtown Toronto

Massive multi-tower development planned to rise above new Toronto subway station

This $6 million Toronto home is a 'beacon' of sustainable design

Toronto apartment building could be demolished for huge 69-storey condo tower

This unusual Toronto house just sold for way above the asking price

Toronto landlord charging $475 to share bunk beds with 3 other people

Someone made a map of the tallest building coming to every part of the GTA