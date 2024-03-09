This $13.5 million Parisian-inspired mansion in Vaughan is absolutely breathtaking

Just outside of Toronto, you'll find this incredible estate affectionately called "Rebecca."

The estate at 121 Rebecca Crt. boasts over 13,000 square feet of total luxury living space and is a true testament to Parisian-inspired design, offering a serene retreat only 40 minutes outside of Toronto.

The home was designed by architect Frank Falcone, and you'll notice tons of details reminiscent of Parisian architecture right from the get-go.

The classic exterior features Indiana limestone, natural slate roofing, and exquisite copper detailing.

Once you step inside, you'll find a sun-filled interior with wide corridors, cathedral ceilings, and spacious principal rooms.

Interior designer Robin Nadel masterfully blended classic Parisian lines with a transitional aesthetic, creating a sophisticated and timeless palette.

Every inch of Rebecca showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

From extensive cabinetry and millwork to plaster detailing and wide plank flooring, it's clear no expense has been spared in creating this truly beautiful residence.

Completed in 2016, Rebecca boasts top-of-the-line features, including geothermal heating/cooling, radiant hot water floor heating, a Control 4 home automation system, and a state-of-the-art security system.

Walnut hardwood flooring and Statuario marble carry you through the main level, leading to the warm and inviting great room with its walnut cabinetry and cathedral ceiling, reminiscent of a Parisian salon.

The gourmet kitchen, designed by Bellini Kitchens, is a dream, featuring an oversized island, marble counters, custom cabinetry, and integrated appliances.

And just imagine enjoying a croissant and coffee breakfast in the morning room, overlooking the backyard terrace with its floor-to-ceiling windows. Magnifique!

Retreat to the library, with its dark walnut bookshelves and coffered ceiling, for a moment of peace and quiet.

The primary bedroom on the main floor is a true sanctuary, with three dressing rooms and an elegant ensuite featuring a large soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Upstairs, you'll find five additional bedrooms with ensuite privileges and walk-in closets.

The lower level is an entertainer's paradise, with a wine cellar, gathering lounge, party kitchen, exercise room, and theatre.

Outside, the grounds at Rebecca are nothing short of spectacular.

Entertain friends on the patios and terraces, dine al fresco by the wood-burning fireplace, or relax in the hot tub and saltwater pool.

Plus, with extensive lighting and audio, the outdoor spaces are perfect for entertaining well into the evening.

121 Rebecca Crt. is now listed for $13,500,000 after dropping it's listing price from $14,998,000.