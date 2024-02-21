Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
489 king street west toronto

Construction of Toronto's mountain range-shaped condo nearing climactic peak

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A mountain range-shaped condo development is proving to be one of the hottest new architectural additions to the city, arriving in an era of the Toronto development scene dominated by tall towers and megacomplexes.

A sprawling artificial mountainscape known as King Toronto is well under construction at 489 King St. W., between Spadina and Portland.

The unique addition is soon to redefine this block with what will almost certainly be one of the city's most revered architectural landmarks, and its visual appeal is already evident to passersby.

Work on the new 16-storey complex from developers Westbank Corp and Allied Properties REIT has been underway since mid-2020, and after almost four years of construction, its mountainous massing is emerging above a group of preserved heritage buildings and facades.

The condo development marks the first Toronto commission for acclaimed Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, or BIG.

489 king street west toronto

Looking south to KING Toronto. Photo by Becky Robertson.

And, despite the modest height, it's a commission that is already changing the face of King Street West with its 140-metre-long frontage along the busy artery — a length comparable to the height of a 40-storey residential tower.

489 king street west toronto

Looking south to KING Toronto. Photo by Becky Robertson.

According to a recent Winter 2024 update shared by the project team, the building currently stands ten storeys tall, and the forming of its sawtooth-edge floorplates is expected to reach a final height of almost 58 metres within the coming months.

489 king street west toronto

Aerial views of the construction site. Photos via Westbank/Allied.

Construction crossed an important milestone during the first week of February, when crews began to install the first panels of curtainwall glazing to seal off the building's exterior.

489 king street west toronto

Looking west to KING Toronto. Photo by Becky Robertson.

The more prominent glass block facades are expected to begin installation in the coming weeks, and crews predict these features will be visible to passersby by the end of March.

489 king street west toronto

King Street heritage facades incorporated into KING Toronto. Photo by Becky Robertson.

Despite the outward appearance of an imposing massif, the building features a hollowed-out core, providing space for a large courtyard and allowing light to reach the interior of the cluster.

489 king street west toronto

Looking north to KING Toronto from Wellington Street. Photo by Becky Robertson.

A massive multi-storey opening through the large block will allow foot traffic to filter through the site, linking King Street in the north with a new cat-themed park that will be constructed to the south, from the same designers of Toronto's iconic dog fountain.

Lead photo by

Bjarke Ingels Group/Westbank/Allied
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Here's why a bland suburban Best Buy is listed among Toronto's heritage buildings

The income needed to afford a Toronto home has surprisingly gone down so far this year

Developer to transform flame-belching industrial wasteland in Ontario into urban oasis

Construction of Toronto's mountain range-shaped condo nearing climactic peak

This $4.5 million Toronto home was originally built in 1935 for an oil executive

Here's how long you have to save up for a condo in Toronto versus other Canadian cities

Someone in Mississauga is renting out a bed in the middle of a kitchen

5 reasons you should buy a home in Etobicoke instead of downtown Toronto