Three Ontario cities named among the best places in Canada to live this year

Six Canadian cities have been named the best to live in based on factors including affordability and safety.

Of the cities, three are in Ontario, one in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, and one in BC.

You might be surprised to see which relatively obscure BC city was named on the list curated by MovingWaldo.

"Using our existing ranking of the safest and cheapest places to live in Canada, we based our ranking on three criteria: safety, affordability and quality of life," MovingWaldo states.

Wellington County, Ontario

The top spot on the list is Wellington County, located in southwestern Ontario.

Locals say the strategic location, which provides accessibility to Brampton, Mississauga, Kitchener and Toronto, makes the region unique.

Wellington County has low crime and unemployment and is seeing "healthy population growth."

The crime severity index is a low 27.80.

Wellington County also features many public green spaces and parks, and residents enjoy cycling and hiking.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023: $1,738.

Average property price as of November 2023: $861,528

Oak Bay, British Columbia

Oak Bay was the only city on the list located in Western Canada.

Oak Bay is a short drive from Victoria and features many spots for hiking and relaxing.

MovingWaldo says Oak Bay is renowned for its Edwardian architecture, which can be found throughout the city.

Oak Bay has a crime severity index of 29.18, and "the area provides a strong sense of security."

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023:

Average property price as of November 2023: $685,542

LaSalle, Ontario

Cyclists would love LaSalle, which features over 40 km of paved biking trails.

"You can walk, jog or ride your bicycle through LaSalle without worrying about your safety."

LaSalle has a low crime severity index of 30.18.

Other treats to entice residents include night markets featuring live performances, vendors and food at the Civic Centre on the last Sunday in May, June, July and August.

The town is a short drive from Windsor and is a great place to raise a family.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023: $1,342

Average property price as of November 2023: $879,017

Lévis, Quebec

Across from Quebec City is Lévis, a city where housing is cheap and where the seasons can be harsh.

"Winters can be rough, and summers can be very warm."

MovingWaldo says it's the perfect place for people who love spending time outside, located "in the heart of three national parks."

It also features a low crime severity index of 30.17.

You'll also have to brush up on your French language skills, as the population is mostly French-speaking.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023: $1,568

Average property price as of November 2023: $402,480

Burlington, Ontario

MovingWaldo calls Burlington a "small charming town with big-city amenities."

It features a low crime severity index of 31.04, with a crime rate "lower than the average."

Located between Toronto and Niagara Falls, Burlington is called an "excellent choice if you're seeking professional opportunities."

It's an easy city to integrate into due to its welcoming community.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023: $1,834

Average property price as of November 2023: $861,528

Edmundston, New Brunswick

"Canada's affordable city" has a higher crime severity index (64.78) than other cities on the list, but Edmundston offers a wide variety of activities that residents can enjoy.

It's another locale for which you'll want to brush up on your French skills, as over 90 per cent of the population speaks French.

Edmundston is known as a university town and a business centre for Madawaska, and the city is located close to the US border, making trips to Maine easy.

MovingWaldo also calls it a good spot to raise a family.

It's easily the most affordable spot on the list.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of November 2023: $875

Average property price as of November 2023: $234,834

Would you consider moving to any of these spots?