Viral video of cheap rent prices in Texas has people in Toronto vowing to move

A viral TikTok highlighting some of the cheap rent prices in Texas has people second-guessing their commitment to renting in the Greater Toronto Area.

The video, uploaded by Houston real estate agent Zoi Corley shows a massive, jaw-dropping apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand staircase, a swanky chandelier, and a sleek, gourmet kitchen.

While a similar unit would easily run you thousands of dollars per month in Toronto, the real estate agent noted that units in the complex start at — get this — only $1,400 a month.

Tenants from all over the world quickly poured into the video's comments section, which has amassed over two million views and nearly 200,000 responses at the time of publication.

"I'm paying $3,000 for 700 square feet in Toronto. I am moving," one response reads.

It comes as no surprise that a large percentage of the comments came from folks living in Toronto, which notoriously boasts sky-high rent prices for much smaller accommodations.

Toronto's rent crisis is getting so bad that hotels are offering month-long stays for cheap😬 https://t.co/i1aBmjoZql #Toronto #TorontoHousing — blogTO (@blogTO) November 24, 2023

"This would be $8,000 a month in Toronto," one comment reads. "Per person, between five people," another person added.

"I'm paying $1,450 Canadian for a bedroom in a 400 square foot bedroom plus den apartment in Toronto," one person said, while another noted that they pay "double this for a quarter of the size in Canada."

The budget-friendly rent highlighted in the video was enough for some Toronto residents in the comments to vow that their officially moving to Texas.

"Cries in Toronto rent prices," another person said. "Bawls in Canadian, I pay $1,400 and my apartment fits in the kitchen."

According to rentals.ca's January 2024 National Rent Rankings, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,521, while the average two-bedroom unit runs for $3,314.