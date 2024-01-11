Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

This $8 million Vaughan mansion looks like a Venetian palace

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Prepare to be captivated by the grandeur and opulence that defines the essence of 33 Riverside Blvd. 

This gated and private estate stands as an epitome of European-inspired luxury.

Located in Vaughan, this magnificent mansion boasts an astounding 12,000 square feet of living space sprawled across a sprawling 29,000 square feet of land.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The grand dining room. 

From the moment you lay eyes on the stone facade, you'll sense the uniqueness of this one-of-a-kind residence.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The front entrance. 

Driving up you're greeted by a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle, like a fancy hotel. All it's missing is valet service.  

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The dining room features a fireplace and a Juliette balcony. 

Step through the doors and you enter into a world of handcrafted artistry that graces every corner, elevating the ambiance to a level that echoes the grandeur of a Venetian palace.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The kitchen with luxury appliances. 

It's definitely over the top but you can't help but marvel at the intricate details—mahogany doors and a wrought-iron staircase that exude elegance and craftsmanship of the highest order.33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The spiral staircase. 

The foyer welcomes you and sets the tone for what's to come—a journey through European-style luxury and sophistication.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

Another view of the dining room. 

Indulge in the grandeur of the cathedral dining room with soaring ceilings, intricate moulding and an impressively large chandelier that all adds to the regal ambiance. 

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The breakfast nook with almost 360-degree views of the backyard. 

Multiple terraces provide scenic views and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for enjoying the landscape or entertaining guests in style.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

An office with a fireplace and wood built-in bookcases.

The allure of this estate extends beyond its lavish interiors.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The backyard pool with water features. 

Step into the outdoor oasis featuring a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, beckoning you to unwind and relax amidst the beauty of the surroundings.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

Another entertainment space on the lower level of the house. 

Entertainment knows no bounds in this mansion. 

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The indoor jacuzzi. 

There's a movie theatre for cinematic experiences, an indoor spa and gym for rejuvenation, a sauna and jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation, and a wine cellar, wet bar, and billiards room for refined leisure.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The upstairs landing. 

This seven bedroom, nine bathroom home caters to every need and desire, even featuring an elevator for added convenience, along with a five-car garage to house your prized possessions.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

A view up the stairs.

Every inch of this estate exudes luxury, with custom light fixtures, window coverings, and high-end appliances adorning the interiors.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

The primary bathroom. 

The master craftsmanship is evident in the extensive use of exotic marbles and onyx stones that elevate this residence to a league of its own.

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

A sunroom. 

And while this home might not speak to everyone, for the right buyer this is the chance to own their very own palazzo in Ontario. 

33 Riverside Blvd Vaughan

A view of the grounds around 33 Riverside Blvd.

33 Riverside Blvd. is listed for $8,280,000.

Photos by

Regal Realty Point
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $8 million Vaughan mansion looks like a Venetian palace

House near Toronto sold at massive loss after three failed attempts to sell

Toronto fails to make list of top Canadian cities people are moving to

Toronto homeowners to see massive property tax increase in 2024

This charming 1930s Toronto house is under $1 million

Canada's interest rates may decrease this year and housing will be impacted

Toronto's most daring block of architecture is getting even weirder

This extravagant legal office in Toronto will make you rethink your career path