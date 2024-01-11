This $8 million Vaughan mansion looks like a Venetian palace

Prepare to be captivated by the grandeur and opulence that defines the essence of 33 Riverside Blvd.

This gated and private estate stands as an epitome of European-inspired luxury.

Located in Vaughan, this magnificent mansion boasts an astounding 12,000 square feet of living space sprawled across a sprawling 29,000 square feet of land.

From the moment you lay eyes on the stone facade, you'll sense the uniqueness of this one-of-a-kind residence.

Driving up you're greeted by a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle, like a fancy hotel. All it's missing is valet service.

Step through the doors and you enter into a world of handcrafted artistry that graces every corner, elevating the ambiance to a level that echoes the grandeur of a Venetian palace.

It's definitely over the top but you can't help but marvel at the intricate details—mahogany doors and a wrought-iron staircase that exude elegance and craftsmanship of the highest order.

The foyer welcomes you and sets the tone for what's to come—a journey through European-style luxury and sophistication.

Indulge in the grandeur of the cathedral dining room with soaring ceilings, intricate moulding and an impressively large chandelier that all adds to the regal ambiance.

Multiple terraces provide scenic views and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for enjoying the landscape or entertaining guests in style.

The allure of this estate extends beyond its lavish interiors.

Step into the outdoor oasis featuring a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, beckoning you to unwind and relax amidst the beauty of the surroundings.

Entertainment knows no bounds in this mansion.

There's a movie theatre for cinematic experiences, an indoor spa and gym for rejuvenation, a sauna and jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation, and a wine cellar, wet bar, and billiards room for refined leisure.

This seven bedroom, nine bathroom home caters to every need and desire, even featuring an elevator for added convenience, along with a five-car garage to house your prized possessions.

Every inch of this estate exudes luxury, with custom light fixtures, window coverings, and high-end appliances adorning the interiors.

The master craftsmanship is evident in the extensive use of exotic marbles and onyx stones that elevate this residence to a league of its own.

And while this home might not speak to everyone, for the right buyer this is the chance to own their very own palazzo in Ontario.

33 Riverside Blvd. is listed for $8,280,000.