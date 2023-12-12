Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
383 shuter street toronto

8-foot-wide Toronto home on market for $1 million has the internet divided

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An eight-foot-wide home recently listed in Toronto for nearly $1 million has the internet divided on whether or not the quirky space justifies its hefty price tag. 

The three-storey property, located at 383 Shuter St. in Corktown, has long been touted as one of the city's narrowest homes. 

Despite its skinny appearance, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached home actually boasts 1,100 square feet of living space, not including the lower finished level. 

Aside from its unusual layout, the home also comes with several notable features, such as a metal spiral staircase, a freestanding soaker tub, and lots of windows that draw in tons of natural light. 

The unconventional home was previously sold for $710,000 in 2017, below its asking price of $788,800. In July 2023, the home was listed once again for $1,090,000, however, without any takers, the home has gradually knocked a couple thousand dollars over the past few months. 

The space was last put up for sale on Nov. 13 for $995,000, although this listing has already been suspended. 

A recent video by a Toronto realtor, Natalie Costello, showcasing the quirky home reignited debates about its functionality once again.

While some thought the space could be a great short-term stay on Airbnb, others believed the amount of space simply didn't justify its million-dollar price tag. 

"I gotta say, for 8 feet wide, this space actually feels quite large, very open, there's a lot of interesting spaces that you can find yourself in. It's not like a bowling alley feel like I thought it was gonna be, there's movement, there's flow, there's the open staircases, and all of the bright windows really help to add to that element of feeling like it's a larger space," Costello explained. 

"The only thing is I may have hit my head on one of those walks upstairs, but that's okay. Because ultimately, this is a pretty great space, and for under a million bucks in the city, it's so interesting and unique. It's a great grab."

While opinions on the home ranged from outright mockery to admiration, there's no denying that its price tag is still well below some of the home prices we've seen across the GTA. 

According to a recent report by Zoocasa, the average sale price for a home in Toronto in September was approximately $1,119,452, making this narrow home much cheaper than the average home in the city. 

"This home truly captures the essence of an 'urban paradise' with its prime location and an impressive walk-score of 99/100. What makes it even more special is the generously sized backyard, a rare find in the Toronto real estate scene," Costello told blogTO. 

"I can understand why the listing price of any semi-detached home with an almost $1 million price tag might raise eyebrows, but this is Toronto real estate after all — a lively stage where supply, demand, neighbourhood, unique attributes, lifestyle appeal, accessibility, and convenience come together to set the tone." 

Lead photo by

Property.ca Inc. Brokerage
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Enormous 85-storey condo tower proposed to transform Toronto intersection

8-foot-wide Toronto home on market for $1 million has the internet divided

Underbidding on homes hits 10-year high in Toronto and here's where buyers offer the least

This entire Toronto apartment building is only $2.5 million

This $4 million historic home in Toronto is a true diamond in the rough

Is it a good or bad time to buy a condo in Toronto right now?

Jenga-style condo tower proposed for site of Toronto warehouse destroyed by fire

A Toronto hotel was just bought by the City to become permanent housing