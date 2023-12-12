8-foot-wide Toronto home on market for $1 million has the internet divided

An eight-foot-wide home recently listed in Toronto for nearly $1 million has the internet divided on whether or not the quirky space justifies its hefty price tag.

The three-storey property, located at 383 Shuter St. in Corktown, has long been touted as one of the city's narrowest homes.

Despite its skinny appearance, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached home actually boasts 1,100 square feet of living space, not including the lower finished level.

Aside from its unusual layout, the home also comes with several notable features, such as a metal spiral staircase, a freestanding soaker tub, and lots of windows that draw in tons of natural light.

The unconventional home was previously sold for $710,000 in 2017, below its asking price of $788,800. In July 2023, the home was listed once again for $1,090,000, however, without any takers, the home has gradually knocked a couple thousand dollars over the past few months.

The space was last put up for sale on Nov. 13 for $995,000, although this listing has already been suspended.

I couldn’t imagine living like this. But to each their own, if someone chooses to buy it good for them. — J (@JYSurette) December 11, 2023

A recent video by a Toronto realtor, Natalie Costello, showcasing the quirky home reignited debates about its functionality once again.

While some thought the space could be a great short-term stay on Airbnb, others believed the amount of space simply didn't justify its million-dollar price tag.

This is making me dizzy and claustrophobic 😂 — golden.gates (@CoreTec80) December 11, 2023

"I gotta say, for 8 feet wide, this space actually feels quite large, very open, there's a lot of interesting spaces that you can find yourself in. It's not like a bowling alley feel like I thought it was gonna be, there's movement, there's flow, there's the open staircases, and all of the bright windows really help to add to that element of feeling like it's a larger space," Costello explained.

I’m not claustrophobic by any means but… wtf is THAT?

Might as well build a 10 storey building to accommodate bathroom on one floor, laundry on different floor, sofa on 4th floor and so on — Shakhnoza (@mortgageagentsn) December 11, 2023

"The only thing is I may have hit my head on one of those walks upstairs, but that's okay. Because ultimately, this is a pretty great space, and for under a million bucks in the city, it's so interesting and unique. It's a great grab."

ngl kinda love it

for a million bucks

no fuckin way



but like

i do love how it looked — jack (@jack78850562843) December 11, 2023

While opinions on the home ranged from outright mockery to admiration, there's no denying that its price tag is still well below some of the home prices we've seen across the GTA.

Don't hit me but I actually liked the place bro 😂



It looks warm and cozy! — Oguz O. | 𝕏 Capitalist 💸 (@thexcapitalist) December 11, 2023

According to a recent report by Zoocasa, the average sale price for a home in Toronto in September was approximately $1,119,452, making this narrow home much cheaper than the average home in the city.

"This home truly captures the essence of an 'urban paradise' with its prime location and an impressive walk-score of 99/100. What makes it even more special is the generously sized backyard, a rare find in the Toronto real estate scene," Costello told blogTO.

"I can understand why the listing price of any semi-detached home with an almost $1 million price tag might raise eyebrows, but this is Toronto real estate after all — a lively stage where supply, demand, neighbourhood, unique attributes, lifestyle appeal, accessibility, and convenience come together to set the tone."