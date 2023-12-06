Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
rent in toronto

Someone is renting out bunk beds in downtown Toronto for $750 per month

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Scrolling through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji in hopes of finding budget-friendly accommodations in Toronto can be disheartening and downright daunting, considering all of the sketchy listings that continue to infiltrate the city's rental market. 

It's not uncommon for some landlords to take advantage of the city's housing crisis to transform unconventional (and, at times, questionable) places into makeshift living areas — including the top of staircases, kitchen floors, and even closets

One listing recently posted on Facebook Marketplace advertises a shared room in downtown Toronto for $750 — the only caveat being that you'll have to sleep in a bunk bed with another roommate. 

rent in toronto

The listing advertises the upper space of a bunk bed for $750 per month. Photo: Facebook Marketplace.

"Are you looking for a fantastic living space in the heart of downtown Toronto?" the listing reads. "The available room is spacious and thoughtfully furnished with a bunk bed. You'll get to enjoy the upper space of the bed, creating a comfortable and private area just for you." 

The unit, which is located just a stone's throw away from the Distillery District, comes with one bathroom as well as an in-unit laundry. 

rent in toronto

The unit also comes with a bathroom that is shared by three tenants in total. Photo: Facebook Marketplace.

"Embrace a harmonious and supportive living experience with your friendly and responsible roommates," the listing continues. "The person should be mindful of others' privacy and should not be interfering and keep surroundings neat." 

While the unit does boast plenty of nearby amenities, tenants must pay extra for WiFi on top of their rent, and have the option of bringing in their own mattress or paying $150 extra for one. 

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've seen bunk beds listed in the city's rental landscape. Back in 2022, another landlord advertised one of two bunk beds in a windowless apartment for a staggering $1,200 per month. 

Lead photo by

Facebook Marketplace
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Someone is renting out bunk beds in downtown Toronto for $750 per month

Someone just listed a Toronto home for $1k but you can't actually live in it

This Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

House near Toronto sold three times in six years shows how much prices have changed

Someone is renting out a shared room with 3 beds near Toronto for $550 per month

Housing in Toronto is set to get more affordable in the coming months

You can buy this $17 million Toronto home interest free

Homes in this Ontario city cost half the Toronto average but barely anyone is buying them