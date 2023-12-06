Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
139 Citation Dr. Toronto

This average Toronto home is almost $3 million because of the backyard neighbours

In Canada, only 50 per cent of people trust their neighbours.

And, according to Statistics Canada, if you live in a big city that has more than 1.5 million people - like Toronto - people trust their neighbours even less. 

Maybe it's because neighbours can really, really suck. In America, 75 per cent of people don't like their neighbours, and we can only guess it's similar on this side of the fence. 

We all remember 'Chainsaw Karen' from earlier this year, right?

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The kitchen.

So if you wanna avoid a 'Karen' neighbour but also not move to the boonies, the only option is to buy a parcel of land around your house. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Enter 139 Citation Dr., which is a very average bungalow that has basically no neighbours. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed for $2,750,000down $100,000 from last month.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The foyer. 

And despite how average this house is, this offering is not your average property sale.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

It's actually two parcels of land combined to yield over 37,000- square-feet of space, which in the heart of Bayview Village is pretty rare. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

A view of the backyard. 

As you step onto this property, you'll be greeted by a fully fenced expanse, elegantly perched upon a private ravine.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The ravine. 

It's picturesque to say the least.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

There's a small creek in the backyard. 

The backyard is a space of spellbinding tranquility, where the hustle and bustle of the city ceases to exist. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The dining room. 

And thankfully the property is so beautiful, because the home itself is likely not long for this world as the interior is quite dated.139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The rec room in the basement with a wet bar. 

The wallpaper, the brown wall-to-wall carpeting and wood panelling all scream 1970s. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

An office. 

And the realtor knows 139 Citation Dr. is being sold for the land, not the house.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

A bathroom. 

As the listing states: "Unleash your creativity and design expertise to transform this bungalow into the home of your dreams. Perfect for builder, renovator or end user". 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

A view from the ravine back at the house. 

And if you are gonna build a new house, location is important and with this property the potential is boundless. 139 Citation Dr. Toronto

Another bathroom. 

Imagine creating an architectural masterpiece that seamlessly integrates with the natural splendour that envelops this property! 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The surrounding nature. 

139 Citation Dr. is just calling for an innovative design that maximizes those ravine views.

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

An aerial view of the home. 

And if you don't like next door neighbours, you barely have to worry about those either since 139 Citation Dr. is tucked away in a private cul-de-sac. 

139 Citation Dr. Toronto

The back of the house with a basement walk-out. 

Truly an introverts paradise! 

Photos by

Royal LePage Signature Realty
