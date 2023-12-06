This average Toronto home is almost $3 million because of the backyard neighbours

In Canada, only 50 per cent of people trust their neighbours.

And, according to Statistics Canada, if you live in a big city that has more than 1.5 million people - like Toronto - people trust their neighbours even less.

Maybe it's because neighbours can really, really suck. In America, 75 per cent of people don't like their neighbours, and we can only guess it's similar on this side of the fence.

We all remember 'Chainsaw Karen' from earlier this year, right?

So if you wanna avoid a 'Karen' neighbour but also not move to the boonies, the only option is to buy a parcel of land around your house.

Enter 139 Citation Dr., which is a very average bungalow that has basically no neighbours.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed for $2,750,000 – down $100,000 from last month.

And despite how average this house is, this offering is not your average property sale.

It's actually two parcels of land combined to yield over 37,000- square-feet of space, which in the heart of Bayview Village is pretty rare.

As you step onto this property, you'll be greeted by a fully fenced expanse, elegantly perched upon a private ravine.

It's picturesque to say the least.

The backyard is a space of spellbinding tranquility, where the hustle and bustle of the city ceases to exist.

And thankfully the property is so beautiful, because the home itself is likely not long for this world as the interior is quite dated.

The wallpaper, the brown wall-to-wall carpeting and wood panelling all scream 1970s.

And the realtor knows 139 Citation Dr. is being sold for the land, not the house.

As the listing states: "Unleash your creativity and design expertise to transform this bungalow into the home of your dreams. Perfect for builder, renovator or end user".

And if you are gonna build a new house, location is important and with this property the potential is boundless.

Imagine creating an architectural masterpiece that seamlessly integrates with the natural splendour that envelops this property!

139 Citation Dr. is just calling for an innovative design that maximizes those ravine views.

And if you don't like next door neighbours, you barely have to worry about those either since 139 Citation Dr. is tucked away in a private cul-de-sac.

Truly an introverts paradise!