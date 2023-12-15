This stunning Toronto Victorian duplex is surprisingly under $2 million

The average price of a house in Cabbagetown in 2023 is $3,229,875, according to Strata.

Which means 116 Seaton St., which is listed at $1,679,000 – down from $1,699,000 – is an ABSOLUTE steal.

Tucked away in the heart of South Cabbagetown, this captivating four-bedroom duplex Victorian is all elegance and historic charm.

This gem of a home still has a ton of its heritage features while boasting contemporary comforts—a rare blend that makes it a true standout.

Step inside and be greeted by oversized principal rooms that exude warmth and sophistication.

The careful restoration work shines through, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of the Victorian era while seamlessly integrating modern amenities.

Cathedral ceilings add an airy allure, inviting natural light to dance throughout the space.

The second floor unit, which boasts three-bedrooms, currently has "AAA tenants" who are keen to continue their residency, according to the listing.

So 116 Seaton St. is definitely an attractive investment opportunity and could become an ideal income property.

Plus, with its laundry facilities, the second floor ensures convenience and privacy for its occupants.

And unlike many old Victorian duplexes, this one has been well taken care of.

Noteworthy updates in 2023 include brand-new shingles, basement waterproofing, and interlock enhancements – all things that can cost major bucks.

The real treasure of this home lies atop, where a breathtaking sundeck awaits. Take in panoramic views while enjoying moments of tranquility or entertaining guests—the choice is yours.

And with a property depth of 144 feet, 116 Seaton St. offers ample space for relaxation, gardening, or even potential future expansions.

For example, you could potentially build a laneway house on the existing parking space, which could further increase rental income.

So with this much charm, plus the great location, and income possibilities, we wouldn't be surprised if this gets snapped up in no time.