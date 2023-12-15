Real Estate
116 Seaton St. Toronto

This stunning Toronto Victorian duplex is surprisingly under $2 million

The average price of a house in Cabbagetown in 2023 is $3,229,875, according to Strata

Which means 116 Seaton St., which is listed at $1,679,000 – down from $1,699,000 – is an ABSOLUTE steal. 

Tucked away in the heart of South Cabbagetown, this captivating four-bedroom duplex Victorian is all elegance and historic charm.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

Original stained glass windows. 

This gem of a home still has a ton of its heritage features while boasting contemporary comforts—a rare blend that makes it a true standout.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The main floor living room and dining room. 

Step inside and be greeted by oversized principal rooms that exude warmth and sophistication.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

An original Victorian fireplace. 

The careful restoration work shines through, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of the Victorian era while seamlessly integrating modern amenities.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

Tall ceilings and original features can be seen throughout the home. 

Cathedral ceilings add an airy allure, inviting natural light to dance throughout the space.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The second floor unit living room. 

The second floor unit, which boasts three-bedrooms, currently has "AAA tenants" who are keen to continue their residency, according to the listing.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

A bedroom on the main floor. 

So 116 Seaton St. is definitely an attractive investment opportunity and could become an ideal income property.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

One of four bathrooms. 

Plus, with its laundry facilities, the second floor ensures convenience and privacy for its occupants.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The kitchen can either be open to the living and dining area or closed off. 

And unlike many old Victorian duplexes, this one has been well taken care of.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The second unit kitchen. 

Noteworthy updates in 2023 include brand-new shingles, basement waterproofing, and interlock enhancements – all things that can cost major bucks. 

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

The real treasure of this home lies atop, where a breathtaking sundeck awaits. Take in panoramic views while enjoying moments of tranquility or entertaining guests—the choice is yours.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

A view of the backyard. 

And with a property depth of 144 feet, 116 Seaton St. offers ample space for relaxation, gardening, or even potential future expansions.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

Parking space. 

For example, you could potentially build a laneway house on the existing parking space, which could further increase rental income.

116 Seaton St. Toronto

The back of the house. 

So with this much charm, plus the great location, and income possibilities, we wouldn't be surprised if this gets snapped up in no time. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
This stunning Toronto Victorian duplex is surprisingly under $2 million

