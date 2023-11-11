Real Estate
Madalene Arias
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
house in toronto

This is what $1 million gets you for a house in 10 different Toronto neighbourhoods

Real Estate
Madalene Arias
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Wondering what $1 million can get you for a house in Toronto these days? Despite the burgeoning tide of complaints about property prices, the listings below may prove that the city's real estate market still offers something for those looking to move in right away, the DIY crowd eager to revamp, and something for everyone in between.

Here is what $1 million will get you for a house in Toronto.

50 Lemonwood Drive - $1,000,000

A bungalow in the Edenbridge Humber Valley Community, this house has three bedrooms and a total of two washrooms. The basement is a full apartment with a separate entrance and above-ground windows. The backyard has a spacious garden with a custom deck and pergola.

toronto real estate

551 Donlands Ave. Credit Century 21 Percy Fulton Ltd.

551 Donlands Avenue - $1,000,000

Located in East York this two-storey home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The basement comes with a wood burning fireplace and sauna. The backyard has a heated office shed overlooking the Don Valley.

toronto real estatre

50 Haverson Blvd. Credit Homelife/Miracle Realty Ltd.

50 Haverson Blvd. - $999,000

A detached bungalow near Keelesdale with a finished basement and separate entrance and two parking lot spaces. The main floor has two bedrooms, a washroom, living room, dining room and kitchen. The basement has one bedroom, a washroom, recreational room and separate entrance.

toronto real estate

176 Blackthorn Ave. Credit Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

176 Blackthorn Avenue $999,000

A two-storey, detached, all-brick home with a large, covered front porch on a quiet street near Earlscourt. The house offers a large separate dining and living room on the main floor. The second floor has three bedrooms and a washroom. The basement has a bedroom, washroom, rec room, laundry room and separate entrance.

toronto real estate

513 Milverton Blvd. Credit Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

513 Milverton Blvd. - $999,000

A semi-detached home in East Danforth, this newly renovated home offers a spacious interior with three washrooms. The home welcomes you to a spacious, open concept kitchen, dining, living room area. There are three bedrooms on the second level and one bedroom in the basement along with a separate entrance.

toronto real estate

92 Mentor Blvd. Credit Re/Max Realtron Wendy Zheng Realty.

92 Mentor Blvd - $999,000

A semi-detached bungalow in Hillcrest Village with a long driveway accommodating four parking spaces. The main floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, and living room. The basement is finished with a kitchen, five bedrooms and a separate entrance. The house has a total of four washrooms.

toronto real estate

73 Thistle Down Blvd. Credit New Era Real Estate.

73 Thistle Down Blvd - $998,900

A semi-detached family home in Thistletown Beaumond Heights Community. The finished basement has a separate entrance leading to a level in between the main floor and basement where there are two bedrooms. Additionally, the basement has its own washroom, kitchen and living room area.

toronto real estate

34 Coquette Road. Credit Royal LePage Real Estate Professionals.

34 Coquette Road - $980,000

A semi-detached bungalow in the Jane and Sheppard Ave. West area. The house has a detached garage with two parking spaces. The main floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, living room, and washroom. The basement has a recreational room, washroom and separate entrance.

toronto real estate

17 Glanvil Crescent. Credit Ferrow Real Estate Inc.

17 Glanvil Crescent - $939,000

A detached, two-storey home in Malvern near Morningside Heights. The house offers a total of four bedrooms and four washrooms. The basement has a separate kitchen. The property is ideal for a family looking to live in a quieter pocket of the city without becoming too isolated from amenities, schools, and parks.

toronto real estate

8 Viewbank Rd. Credit Real Estate Homeward.

8 Viewbank Rd. - $925,000

A fully detached brick bungalow in Birch Cliff, south of Kingston Road. There are two bedrooms, one washroom, and a large spare room in the basement. This house is ideal for someone looking to convert the basement into a separate unit. The property is a short walk from schools, restaurants, coffee shops, and hiking trails.

Lead photo by

Freeman Real Estate Ltd. (50 Lemonwood Drive)
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what $1 million gets you for a house in 10 different Toronto neighbourhoods

This old Toronto home without walls is $6 million

Futuristic tower to rise high above Toronto's oldest bar

This $3 million Toronto home was renovated by HGTV's 'Renovation Resort' winners

Desperate Ontario builders are literally giving away gold bars to lure home buyers

This character-filled Toronto home is under $1 million

Major Toronto developer could go bust with over $200 million in debt

Huge crystalline skyscraper could host restaurant 63 storeys above Toronto