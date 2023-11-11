This is what $1 million gets you for a house in 10 different Toronto neighbourhoods

Wondering what $1 million can get you for a house in Toronto these days? Despite the burgeoning tide of complaints about property prices, the listings below may prove that the city's real estate market still offers something for those looking to move in right away, the DIY crowd eager to revamp, and something for everyone in between.

Here is what $1 million will get you for a house in Toronto.

A bungalow in the Edenbridge Humber Valley Community, this house has three bedrooms and a total of two washrooms. The basement is a full apartment with a separate entrance and above-ground windows. The backyard has a spacious garden with a custom deck and pergola.

Located in East York this two-storey home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The basement comes with a wood burning fireplace and sauna. The backyard has a heated office shed overlooking the Don Valley.

A detached bungalow near Keelesdale with a finished basement and separate entrance and two parking lot spaces. The main floor has two bedrooms, a washroom, living room, dining room and kitchen. The basement has one bedroom, a washroom, recreational room and separate entrance.

A two-storey, detached, all-brick home with a large, covered front porch on a quiet street near Earlscourt. The house offers a large separate dining and living room on the main floor. The second floor has three bedrooms and a washroom. The basement has a bedroom, washroom, rec room, laundry room and separate entrance.

A semi-detached home in East Danforth, this newly renovated home offers a spacious interior with three washrooms. The home welcomes you to a spacious, open concept kitchen, dining, living room area. There are three bedrooms on the second level and one bedroom in the basement along with a separate entrance.

A semi-detached bungalow in Hillcrest Village with a long driveway accommodating four parking spaces. The main floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, and living room. The basement is finished with a kitchen, five bedrooms and a separate entrance. The house has a total of four washrooms.

A semi-detached family home in Thistletown Beaumond Heights Community. The finished basement has a separate entrance leading to a level in between the main floor and basement where there are two bedrooms. Additionally, the basement has its own washroom, kitchen and living room area.

A semi-detached bungalow in the Jane and Sheppard Ave. West area. The house has a detached garage with two parking spaces. The main floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, living room, and washroom. The basement has a recreational room, washroom and separate entrance.

A detached, two-storey home in Malvern near Morningside Heights. The house offers a total of four bedrooms and four washrooms. The basement has a separate kitchen. The property is ideal for a family looking to live in a quieter pocket of the city without becoming too isolated from amenities, schools, and parks.

A fully detached brick bungalow in Birch Cliff, south of Kingston Road. There are two bedrooms, one washroom, and a large spare room in the basement. This house is ideal for someone looking to convert the basement into a separate unit. The property is a short walk from schools, restaurants, coffee shops, and hiking trails.