How much a home costs in places with names that sound kind of like Toronto

A lack of affordability in Toronto has created what some have described as the beginnings of an urban exodus, but you can still call Churronah' home for cheap — just maybe not the one in Canada.

Toronto's October 2023 average home price of $1,127,635 is far beyond the reach of many residing in the city. But what would that price get you in other cities with similar-sounding names?

Ignoring most small towns and cities across the United States, England, and even Australia that are directly named after Toronto, there are still two major cities where you could mumble the names and maintain the illusion that you own property in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.

Torino, Italy

Torino (or Turin, for us uncultured Canadians) is the capital city of Italy's Piedmont region, famed as a destination for its food, art, architecture, and culture.

Despite the city's prestige, the cost of living in Turin is significantly lower than that of life in Toronto — and it just takes a cursory glance at real estate listings to get a sense of how wide the gulf is between the two.

For $960,720 — a good deal cheaper than the Toronto average home price — you could be the owner of an entire six-unit apartment building dating from the early 1900s.

Imagine this: you could live in one of the units and rent out the other five for a steady income, and then still somehow have $166,915 to spend on your new life in Italy.

Tirana, Abania

About 1,000 kilometres away from Torino, Italy, another major city has a name that sounds close enough to Toronto in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

For just $826,000 — a whopping $300,000 cheaper than the average Toronto home — you could be the owner of either of two side-by-side villas. These full two-storey plus basement mansions on the city's outskirts each come with a pool.

Toronto, Kansas

But, say you are married to the idea of telling people that you "live in Toronto," but just can't keep up with the bills.

For those types, there is always the option of moving to Toronto, Kansas, where a quaint cabin in the small town of around 200 residents will cost you less than most cars, at just $28,000.

The listing admits that the home "needs some TLC," but it almost seems worth the inevitable investment piling up to tell people you bought a Toronto home for less than $30k.

At this price, you could trade in the average Toronto, Canada home for 40 Toronto, Kansas cabins.