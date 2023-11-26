$10 million Oakville home has all the spoils of the ultra rich

The best part of being an adult is that you can do whatever you want – barring illegal things.

And that's especially true when it comes to decorating your own home. You can make it as outrageous, fun, and whimsical as your imagination and budget allows.

So why have a sad beige house when you can have this Californian-inspired haven that redefines the very essence of luxury living?

Nestled in one of Oakville's most coveted neighbourhoods, is this epic house where modernity meets comfort and style with a playful twist thanks to the genius of Gren Weis' contemporary interior design and Mazenga's master craftsmanship.

The house boasts over 7,500 square feet of sheer opulence, offering an entertainer's paradise perfect for hosting legendary gatherings.

The heart of the home, the chef's kitchen, is stunning with Hays cabinetry, two islands, and top-of-the-line appliances that'll make Gordon Ramsay nod in approval.

Plus the azul macaubas blue quartzite backsplash from Brazil adds that extra flair into a very minimalist and sleek kitchen.

As daylight floods in through floor-to-ceiling windows, the living and dining area feature soaring 18-foot ceilings, a linear gas fireplace, and a custom walnut media wall.

Need a break from the hustle? The main floor office, or easily convertible bedroom, offers a serene retreat for work or relaxation.

Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, alongside a second laundry room.

The primary retreat is a sanctuary in itself with a glass catwalk leading to a walk-in closet, and an ensuite that'll transport you to a spa-like oasis.

But wait, there's more!

The lower level is an entertainment haven, featuring heated radiant flooring, a theatre room for cinematic adventures, a gym to break a sweat, and a spa bathroom with a steam shower that promises pure indulgence.

And the piece de la resistance is the arcade room. Seriously, it's like a mini Tilt in there.

There's also a separate entrance that leads to a full suite, perfect for guests or extended family.

Car enthusiasts, get ready to rev your engines! 210 Chartwell Rd. also has an expansive three-car garage, equipped with a Reznor heater, epoxy floors, and even a peekaboo window into the main floor.

Yup, you can look at your pretty toys all day long if you want.

As if that's not enough, this paradise sits on an impressive 102 by 235 foot lot, with meticulously landscaped tiered gardens, a saltwater pool and hot tub, a custom fountain, and lush year-round turf grass.

Truly, 210 Chartwell Rd. isn't just a property; it's a dream encapsulated in bricks and mortar, waiting for the fortunate soul to call it home.

And good news to said fortunate soul, this home just dropped it's price from $10,995,000 to $9,998,000.