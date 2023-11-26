Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

$10 million Oakville home has all the spoils of the ultra rich

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The best part of being an adult is that you can do whatever you want – barring illegal things.   

And that's especially true when it comes to decorating your own home. You can make it as outrageous, fun, and whimsical as your imagination and budget allows.

So why have a sad beige house when you can have this Californian-inspired haven that redefines the very essence of luxury living?

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The living room. 

Nestled in one of Oakville's most coveted neighbourhoods, is this epic house where modernity meets comfort and style with a playful twist thanks to the genius of Gren Weis' contemporary interior design and Mazenga's master craftsmanship.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

A sitting area off the kitchen.

The house boasts over 7,500 square feet of sheer opulence, offering an entertainer's paradise perfect for hosting legendary gatherings.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The kitchen.

The heart of the home, the chef's kitchen, is stunning with Hays cabinetry, two islands, and top-of-the-line appliances that'll make Gordon Ramsay nod in approval.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

Double islands offer plenty of storage and prep space. 

Plus the azul macaubas blue quartzite backsplash from Brazil adds that extra flair into a very minimalist and sleek kitchen.210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The family room with custom media wall. 

As daylight floods in through floor-to-ceiling windows, the living and dining area feature soaring 18-foot ceilings, a linear gas fireplace, and a custom walnut media wall.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The home office. 

Need a break from the hustle? The main floor office, or easily convertible bedroom, offers a serene retreat for work or relaxation.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, alongside a second laundry room.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

One of six bathrooms in the home. 

The primary retreat is a sanctuary in itself with a glass catwalk leading to a walk-in closet, and an ensuite that'll transport you to a spa-like oasis.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

A newly installed floating staircase boasting sleek glass handrails.

But wait, there's more!

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The spa bathroom. 

The lower level is an entertainment haven, featuring heated radiant flooring, a theatre room for cinematic adventures, a gym to break a sweat, and a spa bathroom with a steam shower that promises pure indulgence.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The arcade room. 

And the piece de la resistance is the arcade room. Seriously, it's like a mini Tilt in there. 

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

A bedroom. 

There's also a separate entrance that leads to a full suite, perfect for guests or extended family.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The three-car garage. 

Car enthusiasts, get ready to rev your engines! 210 Chartwell Rd. also has an expansive three-car garage, equipped with a Reznor heater, epoxy floors, and even a peekaboo window into the main floor.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The peekaboo window.

Yup, you can look at your pretty toys all day long if you want.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The backyard pool.

As if that's not enough, this paradise sits on an impressive 102 by 235 foot lot, with meticulously landscaped tiered gardens, a saltwater pool and hot tub, a custom fountain, and lush year-round turf grass.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The water fountain feature at the front of the home. 

Truly, 210 Chartwell Rd. isn't just a property; it's a dream encapsulated in bricks and mortar, waiting for the fortunate soul to call it home.

210 Chartwell Rd. Oakville

The tiered gardens and views of the house. 

And good news to said fortunate soul, this home just dropped it's price from $10,995,000 to $9,998,000

Photos by

Soare Productions 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

$10 million Oakville home has all the spoils of the ultra rich

This average Toronto home is going for $4 million but there's a catch

How much a home costs in places with names that sound kind of like Toronto

Toronto's rent crisis is getting so bad that hotels are offering month-long stays for cheap

Here are the few places in Ontario where you can still buy a condo for relatively cheap

Hamilton skyscraper proposal that outraged locals was just approved

This Toronto home is frozen in time but only $699K

Century-old Toronto rental market ad shows just how much things have changed