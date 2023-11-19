Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
19 Fennings Street Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home looks like the set of reality TV show

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Most of the homes around Trinity Bellwoods are old Victorian homes, as the majority were built between the 1880s and 1905. 

But 19 Fennings St. is the basically the antithesis of an old Victorian home. 

It's a stunningly modern Scandinavian-style house that was built with sustainability in mind. 19 Fennings Street Toronto

The living room with a bookcase built by local artist Sylvie Varone.

For example, the whole house is insulated with organic soybean spray foam insulation. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

One of three bathrooms. 

"Soy-bean products do not release chemicals or contain urea/formaldehyde. Spray-on soy foam expands inside the wall like other types of spray-on insulation, but has no toxic gas emissions," notes realtor Kyle Bridson

19 Fennings Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

"The insulation properties of soy foam are comparable to those of traditional polyurethane insulation, and it is mould and mildew resistant. It can also limit the amount of outdoor irritants, like pollen, dust, and other allergens."

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The main staircase is built with reclaimed wood. 

The home was also built using steel beams, which were made of 90% recycled materials.

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The soaring ceilings with automatic rain-sensing skylights. 

19 Fennings St. actually has plenty of cool features, like radiant floor heating, UV-coated windows that help regulate the indoor temperature, solar panels, and automatic rain-sensing skylights. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

A bathroom with blue tile. 

And that's just the building materials – not even the cool stuff you can actually see, like the 36-foot-high ceilings, industrial details, and reclaimed wood stairs. 19 Fennings Street Toronto

Floating storage leads to the kitchen. 

However, the primary colour accents do give the space a reality TV set vibe, but that's nothing a fresh coat of paint can't fix. 19 Fennings Street Toronto

The kitchen with ebony slate countertops.

"Big Brother circa early 2000s" vibes aside, there's so many great things about this home. 19 Fennings Street Toronto

MARVIN swing-and-tilt windows that have a UV coating to help regulate the temperature indoors.

From the large picture windows connecting you with the outdoors while letting in tons of natural light, to the decked-out kitchen with an infrared grill, wok, and griddle. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The custom dining table and chairs built by artist Sylvie Varone. 

There's also plenty of custom built-ins, like the dining chairs and bench in the kitchen, and the artist-made bookshelf in the living room. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms – there's only two. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

Views from the primary bedroom. 

The third level is home to the primary bedroom, which boasts stunning sunrises and views of the CN Tower. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

Steam shower. 

The primary en-suite has a Nordic steam shower, which means spa day can be any day. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

Loft space. 

The loft space on the second floor (which is currently being used as an office) could easily become another bedroom.

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The cinema room. 

There's more living space in the basement, with a recreational room and cinema room. 

19 Fennings Street Toronto

A balcony off the bedroom. 

As for outdoor space, there's a small backyard.

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The lower level. 

And while homes in this area typically go for $2.7 million, 19 Fennings St. is currently listed for $3,999,990, which might be a bit high considering it's technically only a two-bedroom house.

19 Fennings Street Toronto

The back of the house. 

But then again, it is designed to be super energy efficient, so perhaps you'll make up the difference on utility bills (especially since Victorian homes are typically super drafty and very expensive to heat).  

Photos by

SnapHouss
