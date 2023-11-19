This $4 million Toronto home looks like the set of reality TV show

Most of the homes around Trinity Bellwoods are old Victorian homes, as the majority were built between the 1880s and 1905.

But 19 Fennings St. is the basically the antithesis of an old Victorian home.

It's a stunningly modern Scandinavian-style house that was built with sustainability in mind.

For example, the whole house is insulated with organic soybean spray foam insulation.

"Soy-bean products do not release chemicals or contain urea/formaldehyde. Spray-on soy foam expands inside the wall like other types of spray-on insulation, but has no toxic gas emissions," notes realtor Kyle Bridson.

"The insulation properties of soy foam are comparable to those of traditional polyurethane insulation, and it is mould and mildew resistant. It can also limit the amount of outdoor irritants, like pollen, dust, and other allergens."

The home was also built using steel beams, which were made of 90% recycled materials.

19 Fennings St. actually has plenty of cool features, like radiant floor heating, UV-coated windows that help regulate the indoor temperature, solar panels, and automatic rain-sensing skylights.

And that's just the building materials – not even the cool stuff you can actually see, like the 36-foot-high ceilings, industrial details, and reclaimed wood stairs.

However, the primary colour accents do give the space a reality TV set vibe, but that's nothing a fresh coat of paint can't fix.

"Big Brother circa early 2000s" vibes aside, there's so many great things about this home.

From the large picture windows connecting you with the outdoors while letting in tons of natural light, to the decked-out kitchen with an infrared grill, wok, and griddle.

There's also plenty of custom built-ins, like the dining chairs and bench in the kitchen, and the artist-made bookshelf in the living room.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms – there's only two.

The third level is home to the primary bedroom, which boasts stunning sunrises and views of the CN Tower.

The primary en-suite has a Nordic steam shower, which means spa day can be any day.

The loft space on the second floor (which is currently being used as an office) could easily become another bedroom.

There's more living space in the basement, with a recreational room and cinema room.

As for outdoor space, there's a small backyard.

And while homes in this area typically go for $2.7 million, 19 Fennings St. is currently listed for $3,999,990, which might be a bit high considering it's technically only a two-bedroom house.

But then again, it is designed to be super energy efficient, so perhaps you'll make up the difference on utility bills (especially since Victorian homes are typically super drafty and very expensive to heat).