185 Craven Road Toronto

This Toronto home is frozen in time but only $699K

For over half a century, this house has been with the same family, which may explain the frozen in time vibe it's giving off. 

The interior home looks like an old cabin straight out of the '70s with the wood panelled walls, brick fireplaces and low ceilings. 

But what it lacks in modern aesthetics, it makes up in price. 185 Craven Road Toronto

The basement family room. 

Listed for only $699,000, this Toronto home might just be the steal of the year.

185 Craven Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The biggest selling point of this home is the fact that it's a two-storey detached house for under $1 million. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen that walks-out to the backyard.

But it does have other things going for it.

185 Craven Road Toronto

The living room leading to the kitchen. 

As we know, location is everything, and this gem delivers.

185 Craven Road Toronto

The bathroom. 

Located between Leslieville and The Beaches neighbourhoods, 185 Craven Rd. offers everything from good transport links and delightful farmers' markets to the eclectic array of shops, cafes, and restaurants along Queen St. and Gerrard St. in Little India.

185 Craven Road Toronto

The upstairs landing with a linen closet. 

You're also in the prime spot for the Beaches Jazz Festival and so close to Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach with the boardwalk along the lake and the various biking and recreational trails.185 Craven Road Toronto

The primary bedroom closet. 

Now, the house itself needs some work. There are currently only two bedrooms and one bathroom and everything inside is very dated. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen with wallpaper and beadboard. 

But there's potential. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen has wood cabinets. 

For example, the main floor could be transformed to be more open concept and an extension could easily be added, like the neighbours have done, to add more living space or an extra bathroom. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The second bedroom. 

Upstairs the second floor could be built out to provide more space for the bedrooms. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The front entrance. 

But even if you just renovated the interior asthetics and kept the same footprint and layout it wouldn't be the worst thing.

185 Craven Road Toronto

The wood panelled bathroom with a tiled counter. 

This home boasts recent enhancements, including a new roof and furnace replaced in 2022, ensuring a solid foundation for whatever you plan on.

185 Craven Road Toronto

Another view of the basement. 

The one part of the house that would be kind of fun to keep original is the basement, which has old-timey pub vibes with the low ceilings, wood beams and brick floors. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The workshop in the basement. 

There's also an extension that was added onto the basement that houses the cold storage room and a workshop. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space there's a good size backyard, that with a little vision could easily be transformed into an outdoor haven. 

185 Craven Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

In short, 185 Craven Rd. is ready for new owners to add their personal touch and transform it into their own home-sweet-home. But at this price, we doubt it will stay on the market long. 

