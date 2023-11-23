This Toronto home is frozen in time but only $699K

For over half a century, this house has been with the same family, which may explain the frozen in time vibe it's giving off.

The interior home looks like an old cabin straight out of the '70s with the wood panelled walls, brick fireplaces and low ceilings.

But what it lacks in modern aesthetics, it makes up in price.

Listed for only $699,000, this Toronto home might just be the steal of the year.

The biggest selling point of this home is the fact that it's a two-storey detached house for under $1 million.

But it does have other things going for it.

As we know, location is everything, and this gem delivers.

Located between Leslieville and The Beaches neighbourhoods, 185 Craven Rd. offers everything from good transport links and delightful farmers' markets to the eclectic array of shops, cafes, and restaurants along Queen St. and Gerrard St. in Little India.

You're also in the prime spot for the Beaches Jazz Festival and so close to Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach with the boardwalk along the lake and the various biking and recreational trails.

Now, the house itself needs some work. There are currently only two bedrooms and one bathroom and everything inside is very dated.

But there's potential.

For example, the main floor could be transformed to be more open concept and an extension could easily be added, like the neighbours have done, to add more living space or an extra bathroom.

Upstairs the second floor could be built out to provide more space for the bedrooms.

But even if you just renovated the interior asthetics and kept the same footprint and layout it wouldn't be the worst thing.

This home boasts recent enhancements, including a new roof and furnace replaced in 2022, ensuring a solid foundation for whatever you plan on.

The one part of the house that would be kind of fun to keep original is the basement, which has old-timey pub vibes with the low ceilings, wood beams and brick floors.

There's also an extension that was added onto the basement that houses the cold storage room and a workshop.

As for outdoor space there's a good size backyard, that with a little vision could easily be transformed into an outdoor haven.

In short, 185 Craven Rd. is ready for new owners to add their personal touch and transform it into their own home-sweet-home. But at this price, we doubt it will stay on the market long.