17 Moodie Drive Toronto

Check out this $5 million Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Toronto home

Despite Frank Lloyd Wright's passing in the mid-1900s, his architectural concepts continue to serve as a wellspring of inspiration globally, influencing designs such as this Richmond Hill estate.

"It is considered Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired because it really models after his work in simple, plain geometry. It is an ultra modern home with layers and perspective," said the home's 2010 listing agent Bill Thom in a Toronto Star feature about it. 

As you approach, the sleek design elements of 17 Moodie Dr. catch the eye immediately.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

An exterior shot of the house with the stunning half-circle windows. 

Imbued with sleek lines and an unassuming yet striking exterior, this Richvale house captivates at first glance and sets the stage for the architectural brilliance that lies within.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The living room with tons of natural light. 

Inside you'll find that 17 Moodie Dr. effortlessly blends modernist elements with warm, inviting decor, creating a harmonious relationship of nature and architectural finesse.17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The main kitchen. 

While some of the decor is dated, each room boasts meticulous attention to detail and the essence of Wright's influence is felt throughout.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

A bedroom with floor to ceiling windows. 

You'll notice that clean lines meet picture windows, inviting the outdoors in and creating a sense of harmony with the lush surroundings.17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The grand cathedral foyer, aglow with natural light pouring in from strategically placed windows.

The house boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 6,000 square-feet of living space. 

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The lower level second kitchen. 

Reflecting Wright's focus on functionality and comfort, the lower level surprises with an in-law suite, featuring a second kitchen, a cozy bedroom, and a well-appointed living space – a welcome addition during the holidays when you need to host family or guests.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The saltwater pool with a waterfall feature. 

Stepping beyond the magnificent interiors, you're greeted with an outdoor oasis, echoing Wright's philosophy of harmonizing with nature.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The sauna and outdoor bar. 

A resort-style saltwater swimming pool, a sauna and outdoor bar complete this haven – inviting residents to unwind and indulge in luxury.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

Listing agents Roland Kogan, Parvin Sadeh and Kary Yang also told blogTO this architectural marvel is in an ideal location. 17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

17 Moodie Dr. is surrounded by estate homes that are owned by many of the promienet Toronto condo developers and builders.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The family room with a double-sided gas fireplace. 

Not to mention it is mere steps away from the prestigious Richmond Hill Golf & Country Club.

17 Moodie Drive Toronto

The back of the house. 

This ode to Frank Lloyd Wright could be yours for $4,995,000 (almost $400K down from its September price) or you could lease it for $14,500 a month.

Photos by

David Wu
