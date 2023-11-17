Check out this $5 million Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Toronto home

Despite Frank Lloyd Wright's passing in the mid-1900s, his architectural concepts continue to serve as a wellspring of inspiration globally, influencing designs such as this Richmond Hill estate.

"It is considered Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired because it really models after his work in simple, plain geometry. It is an ultra modern home with layers and perspective," said the home's 2010 listing agent Bill Thom in a Toronto Star feature about it.

As you approach, the sleek design elements of 17 Moodie Dr. catch the eye immediately.

Imbued with sleek lines and an unassuming yet striking exterior, this Richvale house captivates at first glance and sets the stage for the architectural brilliance that lies within.

Inside you'll find that 17 Moodie Dr. effortlessly blends modernist elements with warm, inviting decor, creating a harmonious relationship of nature and architectural finesse.

While some of the decor is dated, each room boasts meticulous attention to detail and the essence of Wright's influence is felt throughout.

You'll notice that clean lines meet picture windows, inviting the outdoors in and creating a sense of harmony with the lush surroundings.

The house boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 6,000 square-feet of living space.

Reflecting Wright's focus on functionality and comfort, the lower level surprises with an in-law suite, featuring a second kitchen, a cozy bedroom, and a well-appointed living space – a welcome addition during the holidays when you need to host family or guests.

Stepping beyond the magnificent interiors, you're greeted with an outdoor oasis, echoing Wright's philosophy of harmonizing with nature.

A resort-style saltwater swimming pool, a sauna and outdoor bar complete this haven – inviting residents to unwind and indulge in luxury.

Listing agents Roland Kogan, Parvin Sadeh and Kary Yang also told blogTO this architectural marvel is in an ideal location.

17 Moodie Dr. is surrounded by estate homes that are owned by many of the promienet Toronto condo developers and builders.

Not to mention it is mere steps away from the prestigious Richmond Hill Golf & Country Club.

This ode to Frank Lloyd Wright could be yours for $4,995,000 (almost $400K down from its September price) or you could lease it for $14,500 a month.