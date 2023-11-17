This $3 million Toronto home looks like it's been abandoned for years

An Edwardian house frozen in time, sounds like the start of a excellent murder mystery novel but it also describes 17 Bowden St. to a tee.

With it's empty rooms, the odd pieces of furniture left behind and the untouched interiors that date back decades, it all gives the impression that it's been a while since anyone has been here.

However, while the home looks abandoned, maybe it's just been waiting for someone with a passion for restoration and renovation to revive its grandeur?

Behind the weathered facade is an extraordinary house.

With a classically beautiful interior (ignore the carpeting) and all the charm and character of a historic home, it's hard not to fall in love with 17 Bowden St.

The sprawling 3,365 square-feet house sits on a grand 40 by 144-foot lot with a wide private drive that leads to an extremely rare four-car garage.

The garage, while the creepiest looking of the spaces, has ample room for a car collection or innovative expansion.

It could also easily be transformed into a laneway suite, as indicated in the report.

The main house itself offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and generously sized principle rooms.

The soaring high ceilings and abundance of natural light, give you an idea of just how spectacular this home could be.

And despite its worn appearance, potential buyers will be pleased to know that the property is in excellent condition.

The listing notes that there's updated wiring, which is honestly a god-send when you find out how hard it is to insure a home with knob and tube wiring or how expensive it is to replace that.

The potential of 17 Bowden St. is boundless—especially if you like old homes with a bit of character.

The original fireplaces, wood trim and moulding, stained glass windows and built-in bookcases are starting points for any renovation.

Realtors Audrey Azad and Brent Crawford mention that new owners could opt for simple cosmetic changes like painting, flooring, updating windows, kitchen, and bathrooms to move in right away.

Although, not sure that's "simple" considering some of those things are some pretty hefty changes and are more of a complete renovation.

But then again, there's a thrill in a complete renovation and you can maximize the house to it's full potential, likely doubling the value of the home.

This isn't just a house; it's an invitation to transform a forgotten gem into a dream home.

17 Bowden St. is also a big enough house that it could be transformed into a multiplex and considering there's already two kitchens it's not really that much of a hassle.

Plus it's in an ideal location to rent out. Centrally positioned in the heart of Riverdale, this property offers the allure of convenience without sacrificing the tranquility of a coveted street.

A short stroll leads to the subway, while the bustling Danforth awaits with its eclectic array of shops, cafes, and restaurants.

17 Bowden St. is listed for $2,795,000 but with a little love, elbow grease and creativity it could be worth so much more.