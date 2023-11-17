Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
17 Bowden Street Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home looks like it's been abandoned for years

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An Edwardian house frozen in time, sounds like the start of a excellent murder mystery novel but it also describes 17 Bowden St. to a tee.

With it's empty rooms, the odd pieces of furniture left behind and the untouched interiors that date back decades, it all gives the impression that it's been a while since anyone has been here. 

However, while the home looks abandoned, maybe it's just been waiting for someone with a passion for restoration and renovation to revive its grandeur?17 Bowden Street Toronto

The front poarch. 

Behind the weathered facade is an extraordinary house.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The family room and living room. 

With a classically beautiful interior (ignore the carpeting) and all the charm and character of a historic home, it's hard not to fall in love with 17 Bowden St.  

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The back of the house and wide driveway. 

The sprawling 3,365 square-feet house sits on a grand 40 by 144-foot lot with a wide private drive that leads to an extremely rare four-car garage.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The garage. 

The garage, while the creepiest looking of the spaces, has ample room for a car collection or innovative expansion.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The four-car garage. 

It could also easily be transformed into a laneway suite, as indicated in the report17 Bowden Street Toronto

A view from the family room. 

The main house itself offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and generously sized principle rooms.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The library on the second floor. 

The soaring high ceilings and abundance of natural light, give you an idea of just how spectacular this home could be.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

And despite its worn appearance, potential buyers will be pleased to know that the property is in excellent condition.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

A bedroom with original hardwood floors. 

The listing notes that there's updated wiring, which is honestly a god-send when you find out how hard it is to insure a home with knob and tube wiring or how expensive it is to replace that. 

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The family room with a fireplace and bay window. 

The potential of 17 Bowden St. is boundless—especially if you like old homes with a bit of character.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The foyer and staircase. 

The original fireplaces, wood trim and moulding, stained glass windows and built-in bookcases are starting points for any renovation.  

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The main floor kitchen. 

Realtors Audrey Azad and Brent Crawford mention that new owners could opt for simple cosmetic changes like painting, flooring, updating windows, kitchen, and bathrooms to move in right away.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

Although, not sure that's "simple" considering some of those things are some pretty hefty changes and are more of a complete renovation. 

17 Bowden Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

But then again, there's a thrill in a complete renovation and you can maximize the house to it's full potential, likely doubling the value of the home. 

17 Bowden Street Toronto

Built-in bookcases in the library. 

This isn't just a house; it's an invitation to transform a forgotten gem into a dream home.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

The second kitchen on the second floor. 

17 Bowden St. is also a big enough house that it could be transformed into a multiplex and considering there's already two kitchens it's not really that much of a hassle.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

An aerial view of the house and large back deck. 

Plus it's in an ideal location to rent out. Centrally positioned in the heart of Riverdale, this property offers the allure of convenience without sacrificing the tranquility of a coveted street.

17 Bowden Street Toronto

A bathroom with wood panelling. 

A short stroll leads to the subway, while the bustling Danforth awaits with its eclectic array of shops, cafes, and restaurants. 

17 Bowden Street Toronto

A view of the property. 

17 Bowden St. is listed for $2,795,000 but with a little love, elbow grease and creativity it could be worth so much more.

Photos by

Leading Image
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $3 million Toronto home looks like it's been abandoned for years

The 5 best neighbourhoods in Toronto for people looking to buy their first house

Toronto townhouse listed four times in one year shows how much prices fluctuate

Historic Toronto cottage up for sale ravaged by fire and locals are suspicious

Home of historic Toronto strip club could get heritage recognition

This $3 million Toronto home has been in the same family since the '60s

Futuristic condo tower to rise above 120-year-old Toronto post office

Rent prices in Toronto are actually letting up while nearby cities skyrocket