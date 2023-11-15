This $2 million Toronto home is almost all original from 1912

In 1912, the Titanic sank, women couldn't vote, The Canadian government launched the Canadian Arctic Expedition and 15 Laws St. was built.

A lot has changed in the world since 1912; the Titanic became a meme, the Arctic is melting, and women can at least vote (hurray!).

But what largely hasn't changed is this house.

At 15 Laws St. it's like time stands still, and the echoes of 1912 resonate through every corner of this exceptional century home.

Nestled snugly in the heart of the Junction, this property boasts not just a house but a living, breathing artifact of a bygone era.

The almost 10-foot tall main floor ceilings greet you graciously, while original details such as the intricate wood trim and leaded stained glass windows exude character and allure.

Each creak of the hardwood floors seems to narrate its own story, reminding you of the countless footsteps that have tread across these very boards.

This remarkable abode stands proudly on a rare large lot, spanning an impressive 50 by 227 feet, offering ample space for gardens, play, and even a touch of your creative flair.

The 3,600 square feet of living space above grade promises comfort and space for a growing family or the possibility of a multi-generational haven.

With six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two kitchens – this home is ready for anything and everything.

The home also has endless possibilities for restoration and customization—your chance to blend the elegance of the past with the comforts of today, all while imprinting your personal style onto this historical canvas.

The only downside to the historical charm is there aren't really any modern amenities.

For example, instead of central heating and air conditioning you're dealing with wall units and radiators.

You're also probably looking at some old knob and tube wiring, cast iron pipes, and a handful of other expensive surprises that come with a century old home.

However, it could be worth it as the home is listed for $2,148,000, but once restored and updated it could be worth almost double that.