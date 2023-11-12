$30 million estate in Ontario encapsulates the opulence of luxury living

While most of us don't have enough for a downpayment on a condo, let alone $30 million estate, it is nice to play pretend and look at what you could buy with an obscene amount of money.

And what you can get in this imaginary game of real estate window shopping is Wingberry Farms, which is listed for a reasonable $29,900,000.

Located in the heart of the picturesque King Township, which is just outside of Toronto, is this treasure trove for equestrian enthusiasts (read: horse people) and nature aficionados alike.

Spanning an impressive 75 acres, this sprawling estate encapsulates the very essence of opulence and luxury living.

At the heart of this countryside haven stands the main house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It boasts an indoor pool, a gourmet kitchen and plenty of resplendent views of the surrounding landscape.

But the main house is just one of the liveable properties on this estate.

Complementing the main abode is a newly constructed secondary residence strategically positioned closer to the front gate.

And there's even a staff house, because let's get real you need staff to upkeep a property of this size.

There's also a quaint log cabin that exudes rustic charm.

However, as it's name sake suggest, Wingberry Farms isn't just about lavish residences; it's also a working horse farm.

12800 8th Concession boasts 33 stalls, a heated indoor arena for year-round riding, a championship-standard grass Grand Prix ring, manicured paddocks, a horse training exerciser, and an irrigated sand arena.

In short, every equestrian need is not just met but exceeded.

As for nature, you're completely spoiled here. There's hacking trails, expansive fields with breathtaking vistas and a picturesque pond to boot.

But if you're not into horses or ponds there's also a regulation tennis court, because of course there is.

The only thing missing from this property that would basically make it a five-star hotel is an outdoor swimming pool, a spa and turn down service.

But the listing does mention the potential for future development, which adds an extra dimension to its already impressive allure.