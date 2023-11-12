Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12800 8th Concession King

$30 million estate in Ontario encapsulates the opulence of luxury living

While most of us don't have enough for a downpayment on a condo, let alone $30 million estate, it is nice to play pretend and look at what you could buy with an obscene amount of money. 

And what you can get in this imaginary game of real estate window shopping is Wingberry Farms, which is listed for a reasonable $29,900,000

Located in the heart of the picturesque King Township, which is just outside of Toronto, is this treasure trove for equestrian enthusiasts (read: horse people) and nature aficionados alike.

12800 8th Concession King

An aerial shot of the porperty and surrounding Township. 

Spanning an impressive 75 acres, this sprawling estate encapsulates the very essence of opulence and luxury living.

The main house on the property.

The main house on the property.

At the heart of this countryside haven stands the main house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

12800 8th Concession King

A rec room in the main house overlooking the indoor pool.

It boasts an indoor pool, a gourmet kitchen and plenty of resplendent views of the surrounding landscape.

12800 8th Concession King

The open concept kitchen, dining and living room. 

But the main house is just one of the liveable properties on this estate.

A bedroom with a fireplace.

A bedroom with a fireplace. 

Complementing the main abode is a newly constructed secondary residence strategically positioned closer to the front gate.

12800 8th Concession King

A kitchen and living room in one of the other homes. 

And there's even a staff house, because let's get real you need staff to upkeep a property of this size.

12800 8th Concession King

The interior of the log cabin with an antique stove. 

There's also a quaint log cabin that exudes rustic charm.

12800 8th Concession King

A living room with views of the surrounding nature. 

However, as it's name sake suggest, Wingberry Farms isn't just about lavish residences; it's also a working horse farm.

The horse stalls in one of the barns.

The horse stalls in one of the barns. 

12800 8th Concession boasts 33 stalls, a heated indoor arena for year-round riding, a championship-standard grass Grand Prix ring,  manicured paddocks, a horse training exerciser, and an irrigated sand arena. 

The sand arena.

The sand arena. 

In short, every equestrian need is not just met but exceeded.

A hacking trail on the property.

A hacking trail on the property. 

As for nature, you're completely spoiled here. There's hacking trails, expansive fields with breathtaking vistas and a picturesque pond to boot.  

12800 8th Concession King

A view of the tennis court and the paddocks. 

But if you're not into horses or ponds there's also a regulation tennis court, because of course there is. 

The pond with a fountain.

The pond with a fountain. 

The only thing missing from this property that would basically make it a five-star hotel is an outdoor swimming pool, a spa and turn down service.

12800 8th Concession King

The drive up to the house with a stone wall. 

But the listing does mention the potential for future development, which adds an extra dimension to its already impressive allure.

Photos by

Wylie Ford
