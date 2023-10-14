This $6 million Toronto home looks like it was inspired by an 80s video game

Modern architecture takes inspiration from lots of places – nature, origami, space, animals, even a Rubik's cube, and now also apparently, 80s video games.

With its block-like design and pattern, the exterior of 59 Lascelles Blvd. looks like it drew some inspiration from the Tetris.

And while the outside of this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home looks like a black and white version of the popular computer game, the inside also seems to be influenced by a computer game.

Maybe it's the three-way staircase, maybe it's the kitchen island that seems to be cut in half for no apparent reason, or maybe it's just all the LED lighting, but this house looks exactly like something from The Sims.

And if that's what the builders were going for, they nailed it!

Now, the design aesthetic might not be for everyone, but if you're into it, this house does have a ton to offer.

The ultra-modern estate sits on a 40-by-133-foot lot in the Yonge-Eglinton community and is loaded with cool features like heated floors, automated window covers and lighting, 16 security cameras, built-in speakers, and more.

The home offers over 3,000 square feet of living space, tons of natural light thanks to the large windows, and skylights.

The principal rooms are spacious and bright.

The kitchen is sleek with built-in Thermadore appliances.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor and offers a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a six-piece en-suite bathroom with a backlit onyx shower.

The other bedrooms also each have their own en-suite bathrooms.

The basement is perfect for entertaining, thanks to a large rec room, movie theatre, and wet bar.

And the backyard is also primed for summer pool parties with an in-ground heated pool, an oversized deck, fire pit, and tons of sitting areas.

And this dream Sims home could be yours for a cool $5,750,000 – maybe even less since this is the second time it's been listed this year.