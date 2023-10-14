Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto home looks like it was inspired by an 80s video game

Modern architecture takes inspiration from lots of places – nature, origami, space, animals, even a Rubik's cube, and now also apparently, 80s video games.

With its block-like design and pattern, the exterior of 59 Lascelles Blvd. looks like it drew some inspiration from the Tetris.

And while the outside of this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home looks like a black and white version of the popular computer game, the inside also seems to be influenced by a computer game.

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The foyer.

Maybe it's the three-way staircase, maybe it's the kitchen island that seems to be cut in half for no apparent reason, or maybe it's just all the LED lighting, but this house looks exactly like something from The Sims

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The family room. 

And if that's what the builders were going for, they nailed it! 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

An office. 

Now, the design aesthetic might not be for everyone, but if you're into it, this house does have a ton to offer.59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The rec room. 

The ultra-modern estate sits on a 40-by-133-foot lot in the Yonge-Eglinton community and is loaded with cool features like heated floors, automated window covers and lighting, 16 security cameras, built-in speakers, and more. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The living room. 

The home offers over 3,000 square feet of living space, tons of natural light thanks to the large windows, and skylights. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The principal rooms are spacious and bright. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The kitchen walks-out to the backyard. 

The kitchen is sleek with built-in Thermadore appliances.

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is on the second floor and offers a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a six-piece en-suite bathroom with a backlit onyx shower. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

The other bedrooms also each have their own en-suite bathrooms. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The wet bar with a gas fireplace in it. 

The basement is perfect for entertaining, thanks to a large rec room, movie theatre, and wet bar. 

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

And the backyard is also primed for summer pool parties with an in-ground heated pool, an oversized deck, fire pit, and tons of sitting areas.

59 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

An aerial view of the house. 

And this dream Sims home could be yours for a cool $5,750,000 – maybe even less since this is the second time it's been listed this year.

Photos by

iGuide
