Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

This $5 million Toronto ravine home has a protected view of forests and green space

If you've always wanted to live in the middle of a forest while still being in the city, then have we found the perfect house for you.

Realtors Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast told blogTO that 53 Coldstream Ave. was literally built on the floor of the Coldstream Ravine and is one of the last homes to be grandfathered as an in-ravine home in the city.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that one of the previous owners also planted more than 350 native trees on the property to help restore the surrounding Coldstream-Kimbark ravine, so the home is now surrounded by birch, basswood, and sugar maple trees. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

The best part is this area has since become a city-protected green space, which means your enchanting forest view will never be ruined by an ugly condo tower.

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The front entrance floating above the ravine. 

The home is also very cool. Right from the get-go, you'll walk over a literal gang-plank bridge to get to the front door.

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The dining area. 

This rectilinear architectural masterpiece is almost like a modern castle with a drawbridge! 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom bathroom. 

53 Coldstream Ave. has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 3,500 square feet of living space.  

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The second floor of the house is open to the main floor. 

The home is a modern glass, steel, and stone structure with a contemporary feel. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The large windows let in tons of natural light and the use of natural materials, like oak hardwood floors and walnut cabinetry, creates a very zen-like vibe to the home. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

Interior design by Karen Cole.

The main floor is open concept with a large 10-foot Eramosa limestone fireplace and wall feature in the living room. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with walnut cabinets. 

The kitchen is sleek, modern, and stocked with top-of-the-line appliances from the likes of Miele and Sub-Zero. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The library / reading area. 

Upstairs you'll find a skylighted reading area and three bedrooms. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms, while simple, offer the most epic of views of the trees from their windows. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The family room on the lower level. 

There's more living space in the lower level of the house, which, thanks to how the general land works, means you can just walk straight out to the outdoor kitchen and patio dining area. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The outdoor area is pretty special as well.

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

An outdoor loggia dining room. 

Designed in 2017 by Eden Tree Lanscape Design, the outdoor dining area features a smoker, Weber gas barbecue, and the coolest thing: magnetic mosquito curtains that keep out bugs and rain. 

53 Coldstream Ave. Toronto

All three levels of the home are above grade. 

53 Coldstream Ave. is currently listed for $4,750,000.

Photos by

The Real Estate Media Company
