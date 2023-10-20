This $5 million Toronto ravine home has a protected view of forests and green space

If you've always wanted to live in the middle of a forest while still being in the city, then have we found the perfect house for you.

Realtors Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast told blogTO that 53 Coldstream Ave. was literally built on the floor of the Coldstream Ravine and is one of the last homes to be grandfathered as an in-ravine home in the city.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that one of the previous owners also planted more than 350 native trees on the property to help restore the surrounding Coldstream-Kimbark ravine, so the home is now surrounded by birch, basswood, and sugar maple trees.

The best part is this area has since become a city-protected green space, which means your enchanting forest view will never be ruined by an ugly condo tower.

The home is also very cool. Right from the get-go, you'll walk over a literal gang-plank bridge to get to the front door.

This rectilinear architectural masterpiece is almost like a modern castle with a drawbridge!

53 Coldstream Ave. has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 3,500 square feet of living space.

The home is a modern glass, steel, and stone structure with a contemporary feel.

The large windows let in tons of natural light and the use of natural materials, like oak hardwood floors and walnut cabinetry, creates a very zen-like vibe to the home.

The main floor is open concept with a large 10-foot Eramosa limestone fireplace and wall feature in the living room.

The kitchen is sleek, modern, and stocked with top-of-the-line appliances from the likes of Miele and Sub-Zero.

Upstairs you'll find a skylighted reading area and three bedrooms.

The bedrooms, while simple, offer the most epic of views of the trees from their windows.

There's more living space in the lower level of the house, which, thanks to how the general land works, means you can just walk straight out to the outdoor kitchen and patio dining area.

The outdoor area is pretty special as well.

Designed in 2017 by Eden Tree Lanscape Design, the outdoor dining area features a smoker, Weber gas barbecue, and the coolest thing: magnetic mosquito curtains that keep out bugs and rain.

53 Coldstream Ave. is currently listed for $4,750,000.