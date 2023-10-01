Real Estate
1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

This stunning $4 million Toronto home is about as energy-efficient as it gets

Energy efficient homes and buildings have become more trendy then ever, and with Toronto already exhibiting signs of pending climate change, it's really no surprise.

And it seems both people and builders want to be more environmentally-conscious, sustainable, and eco-friendly, whether that's capitalizing on government rebates like the Greener Home Grant, using sustainable building materials, or even just making more of an effort to recycle. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The living room. 

And if any house is set to take top prize for being energy-efficient (and beautiful), it's 1B Marowyne Dr.  

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The dining room that opens up to the back deck. 

"Constructed using passive house building principles, this all-electric, net-zero, Scandinavian home in the heart of North York is luxury, comfort and healthy living at its finest," writes realtor Jennifer Chen. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

A family room with a picture window.

To give you an idea of just how green this house is, passive home building is the highest standard of energy efficient construction. 

Net-zero designation meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes while being up to 80 per cent more energy efficient than a conventionally-built home.

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

How's that for overachieving? 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

A little window nook. 

Listed for $3,899,000, 1B Marowyne Drive is also very forward-thinking when it comes to the design. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

A home office. 

For example, the house has a centralized fresh air system with HEPA filtration that gets rid of all the gross allergens, microbes, and pollution in the air. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

An ensuite bathroom. 

This house has cleaner air than the Rocky Mountains!

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The solar panels on the metal roof. 

It also has solar panels on the roof, two Tesla power walls, triple-glazed windows, and two electrical vehicle charging plugs in the garage.

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

A custom Scandinavian kitchen. 

But beyond the shiny environmentally-friendly bells and whistles, this home is stunning. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

The open concept layout pulls from Scandinavian and Japanese design, resulting in decor that's clean, simple, and calming. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The foyer.

The wide-plank oak floors, warm wood tones, and abundance of natural light all work together in harmony to create a relaxing and tranquil living space. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The main floor. 

The open plan layout also makes it great for entertaining. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a separate basement suite, which has been soundproofed. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The bedrooms and bathrooms remind me of a high-end spa. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The back deck. 

And while the backyard might just be a patch of grass, the Japanese inspired Shou-Sugiban deck is pretty cool. 

1B Marowyne Drive Toronto

The back of the house. 

The only blemish on this otherwise idyllic home is the fact that it's right next to Leslie St. and Sheppard Ave. E and only a few blocks away from the 401 highway. 

