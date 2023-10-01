This stunning $4 million Toronto home is about as energy-efficient as it gets

Energy efficient homes and buildings have become more trendy then ever, and with Toronto already exhibiting signs of pending climate change, it's really no surprise.

And it seems both people and builders want to be more environmentally-conscious, sustainable, and eco-friendly, whether that's capitalizing on government rebates like the Greener Home Grant, using sustainable building materials, or even just making more of an effort to recycle.

And if any house is set to take top prize for being energy-efficient (and beautiful), it's 1B Marowyne Dr.

"Constructed using passive house building principles, this all-electric, net-zero, Scandinavian home in the heart of North York is luxury, comfort and healthy living at its finest," writes realtor Jennifer Chen.

To give you an idea of just how green this house is, passive home building is the highest standard of energy efficient construction.

Net-zero designation meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes while being up to 80 per cent more energy efficient than a conventionally-built home.

How's that for overachieving?

Listed for $3,899,000, 1B Marowyne Drive is also very forward-thinking when it comes to the design.

For example, the house has a centralized fresh air system with HEPA filtration that gets rid of all the gross allergens, microbes, and pollution in the air.

This house has cleaner air than the Rocky Mountains!

It also has solar panels on the roof, two Tesla power walls, triple-glazed windows, and two electrical vehicle charging plugs in the garage.

But beyond the shiny environmentally-friendly bells and whistles, this home is stunning.

The open concept layout pulls from Scandinavian and Japanese design, resulting in decor that's clean, simple, and calming.

The wide-plank oak floors, warm wood tones, and abundance of natural light all work together in harmony to create a relaxing and tranquil living space.

The open plan layout also makes it great for entertaining.

The home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a separate basement suite, which has been soundproofed.

The bedrooms and bathrooms remind me of a high-end spa.

And while the backyard might just be a patch of grass, the Japanese inspired Shou-Sugiban deck is pretty cool.

The only blemish on this otherwise idyllic home is the fact that it's right next to Leslie St. and Sheppard Ave. E and only a few blocks away from the 401 highway.