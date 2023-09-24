Locals push back against redevelopment of CF Markville Mall into condos

CF Markville, the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility that's resided at Highway 7 and McCowan Road in Markham for more than four decades, is hoping to add a dozen towers to its property, bringing some 4,300 new housing units to the hectares of parking lot around the galleria.

But, while there's a vehement ongoing huge push to bring more much-needed housing to the GTA and across Canada at large — and fast — locals of the city just north of Toronto are worried about what a huge influx of about 20,000 new citizens by 2031 would mean.

NIMBY in Unionville. Lots of signs protesting plan by Cadillac Fairview to build a bunch of condos at Markville Mall. Millionaire home owners don’t want more traffic. Be honest, if you were the local counsellor, would you fight or tell your voters to accept it? Incentives work. pic.twitter.com/6gGKL3LYl3 — Larry C (@multi_family_eh) August 24, 2023

Groups headed out to picket against the proposal this week, expressing concerns about an untenable uptick in traffic, as well as a lack of sufficient infrastructure and public services like schools, daycares, community centres, parks and hospitals to accommodate so many people.

In speaking to YorkRegion.com on the topic on Tuesday, people against the project called it "ridiculous" and a "for-profit development" that doesn't take the needs of the public into account.

A petition launched against the plan is also circulating, asking Markham's mayor and councillors to reconsider the plan.

"While we recognize the need for growth and development, we firmly believe that this plan will have a devastating impact on our city and the local residents," it reads.

"We request that the City of Markham address our concerns and disapprove the proposed Markville secondary plan. We believe that a responsible Markville Secondary Plan should benefit both the existing and future residents of Markville."

While there is some strong opposition to the high-density residential community, others online see the complaints as NIMBYism in a city where the average home goes for about $1.3 million.