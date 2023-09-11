Wild videos show Brampton landlord holding knife in an effort to kick out tenants

A shocking series of videos involving a landlord-tenant dispute in Brampton is making rounds on social media after the landlord involved allegedly threatened to harm herself and tenants with a knife if they did not leave.

According to the videos, basement tenants at the home in Brampton did not pay their rent, which led the landlord to throw out all their belongings in the front yard.

Brampton landlord taking matters into his own hands. Police show up asking “who is the landlord & why is there 40 people here?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/QUEqPBsvDK — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) September 10, 2023

The landlord allegedly gave the tenants "lots of notice" but they didn't leave, leading them to take matters into their own hands instead of going to the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Several videos show multiple people rushing into the house to support the landlord, and finding piles of liquor bottles and belongings.

Brampton landlords get rid of illegal tenants, not sure how these tenants got in. All the aunties and uncles came out to take a look at the damages & support the landlord. Lots of alcohol bottles were found as well as a naked female. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qeLaWqbHpn — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) September 10, 2023

Police also chatted with multiple people on the scene, asking to speak with the landlord as the situation escalated.

As the chaos ensued, the landlord was filmed holding up a knife and threatening to harm herself if the tenants did not pack up their belongings and leave the home.

Warning: This video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

Apparently the basement tenant brought more ppl in to live there. LL has gone ballistic threatening that she will kill her self if the tenants don’t leave. pic.twitter.com/Eu1v64ZcCv — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) September 11, 2023

According to Peel Regional Police, the call regarding the dispute came in on Saturday, Sept. 9 around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Levida Street and Coachlight Crescent in Brampton.

Police spoke with the landlord who was directed to the Landlord and Tenant Board for further direction. Peel Police also confirmed to blogTO that officers were present at the scene while tenants gathered their belongings.