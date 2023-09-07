Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

This Toronto home might not have walls but it does have a pool and is only $600k

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
It's slim pickings out there when it comes to affordable housing, which means if you're in the market for a home, you're going to have to make some compromises.

And the longer you look for a house the more compromises you're likely willing to make. A designated laundry room? Meh. A walk-in pantry? Forget it. Parking? The street is totally fine! Walls? Floors? It's not a deal-breaker.

And if you're at the stage of the game where walls aren't a top priority (and you don't mind a fixer-upper) then 7 Stoney Creek Dr. might just be your dream home. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

One of the bedrooms.

The detached bungalow in Scarborough is sitting on a 44 by 113 foot lot and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The dining room. 

It's being sold "as is where is," which means it has been very neglected and needs a substantial amount of work. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The living room. 

This is plainly evident by the lack of walls – possibly due to water damage – and just the general state of the home.

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The floor is peeling in places, and in others, it's down to the sub floor. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The kitchen has a dishwasher.

The kitchen hasn't been touched since probably the 1950s or 60s. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The laundry room. 

The condition of the furnace is questionable at best. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The basement rec room area with a fireplace. 

The basement looks like it's been wrapped in tin foil, but it does have a separate entrance – which means potential for an income unit. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The in-ground pool.

All that aside, the home is listed for only $599,000 and it has a pool (score!). 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

The dining room. 

Also, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time this house has been listed. It was previously listed in August at the same price but sat on the market for 47 days with no bites. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

A bedroom. 

This could mean that there's some room for negotiation, which in this market is rare. 

7 Stoney Creek Dr. Toronto

There are two parking spots. 

Walls or not, this house is looking like it might be a catch for the right person.

