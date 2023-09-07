This Toronto home might not have walls but it does have a pool and is only $600k

It's slim pickings out there when it comes to affordable housing, which means if you're in the market for a home, you're going to have to make some compromises.

And the longer you look for a house the more compromises you're likely willing to make. A designated laundry room? Meh. A walk-in pantry? Forget it. Parking? The street is totally fine! Walls? Floors? It's not a deal-breaker.

And if you're at the stage of the game where walls aren't a top priority (and you don't mind a fixer-upper) then 7 Stoney Creek Dr. might just be your dream home.

The detached bungalow in Scarborough is sitting on a 44 by 113 foot lot and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It's being sold "as is where is," which means it has been very neglected and needs a substantial amount of work.

This is plainly evident by the lack of walls – possibly due to water damage – and just the general state of the home.

The floor is peeling in places, and in others, it's down to the sub floor.

The kitchen hasn't been touched since probably the 1950s or 60s.

The condition of the furnace is questionable at best.

The basement looks like it's been wrapped in tin foil, but it does have a separate entrance – which means potential for an income unit.

All that aside, the home is listed for only $599,000 and it has a pool (score!).

Also, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time this house has been listed. It was previously listed in August at the same price but sat on the market for 47 days with no bites.

This could mean that there's some room for negotiation, which in this market is rare.

Walls or not, this house is looking like it might be a catch for the right person.