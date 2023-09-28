Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

This $4.5 million Toronto home gives off Parisian vibes in the best way

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Built at the turn of the century (in 1914, to be precise), this Rosedale home was (and is), the gatehouse of Drumsnab Park. 

It also sits right across from what was once Toronto's oldest inhabited house, Drumsnab, which at one point had the most picturesque views of the city — until the DVP was built. 

Now, 57 Castle Frank Rd. is a beautiful reminder of the history of Rosedale and just how magical the area can be.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The conservatory. 

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is spacious and cozy all at once with tons of character, as realtor Nicola St. John tells blogTO.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The old carriage house that is now a garage.

For example, the old carriage house was transformed into a garage, while the original gas light fixtures and original Edwardian windows are still in the home.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

The home has grand principal rooms with high ceilings and lots of light. 

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The breakfast nook off the kitchen. 

The kitchen is surprisingly quaint for such a large old house but it's still stocked with the best appliances from brands like Wolf and Miele. 

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

It also has stainless steel counters which means you can make all the mess and never worry. It's a true chef's kitchen in that regard.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

There's a sun-filled conservatory off the kitchen and a dining room made for entertaining. 

57 Castle Frank Rd. TorontoThe bedrooms upstairs are a good size, especially for an older home.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The original clawfoot tub.

There's even an original claw-foot tub in one of the ensuites, which is every bath girl's dream.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

A sun room off a bedroom. 

Additionally, there's a sunroom/office.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The third floor suite. 

On the third level of the house, there's another bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

There's more living space in the basement, with an extra bedroom and a rec room. 

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is "bistro." Read: small, but cute enough to make you forget you're right next to the DVP.

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The house is listed for $4,450,000, which according to St. John "is an entry level house, if you can believe it, for South Rosedale." 

57 Castle Frank Rd. Toronto

A view of the house from the street. 

Oh, we can believe it...unfortunately. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4.5 million Toronto home gives off Parisian vibes in the best way

Here's how long you need to save up to buy a condo in Toronto

This $2 million Toronto home underwent a huge makeover and now looks better than ever

Class action lawsuit against Toronto real estate industry proceeds

New rental registry lets you see how much people pay for rent across Toronto

This massive $12 million Toronto home is actually sitting on three properties

Locals push back against redevelopment of CF Markville Mall into condos

This $18 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest