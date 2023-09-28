This $4.5 million Toronto home gives off Parisian vibes in the best way

Built at the turn of the century (in 1914, to be precise), this Rosedale home was (and is), the gatehouse of Drumsnab Park.

It also sits right across from what was once Toronto's oldest inhabited house, Drumsnab, which at one point had the most picturesque views of the city — until the DVP was built.

Now, 57 Castle Frank Rd. is a beautiful reminder of the history of Rosedale and just how magical the area can be.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is spacious and cozy all at once with tons of character, as realtor Nicola St. John tells blogTO.

For example, the old carriage house was transformed into a garage, while the original gas light fixtures and original Edwardian windows are still in the home.

The home has grand principal rooms with high ceilings and lots of light.

The kitchen is surprisingly quaint for such a large old house but it's still stocked with the best appliances from brands like Wolf and Miele.

It also has stainless steel counters which means you can make all the mess and never worry. It's a true chef's kitchen in that regard.

There's a sun-filled conservatory off the kitchen and a dining room made for entertaining.

The bedrooms upstairs are a good size, especially for an older home.

There's even an original claw-foot tub in one of the ensuites, which is every bath girl's dream.

Additionally, there's a sunroom/office.

On the third level of the house, there's another bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.

There's more living space in the basement, with an extra bedroom and a rec room.

The backyard is "bistro." Read: small, but cute enough to make you forget you're right next to the DVP.

The house is listed for $4,450,000, which according to St. John "is an entry level house, if you can believe it, for South Rosedale."

Oh, we can believe it...unfortunately.