This $1.6 million Toronto house has a hidden woodland playground

"Urban living meets nature refuge," is how Cabinscape owner Laura Mendes describes her and her husband's home.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house in East York is located right at the edge of Taylor Creek Park and the Don Valley.

And it has a backyard that'll have you questioning if you're even in Toronto.

The 200-foot-deep lot features mature trees, perennial gardens, and even a fish pond.

"The shining star of our backyard is our backyard office," said Mendes, adding that she and her husband hand-built it themselves.

The backyard office is where they run their company, Cabinscape, and it features a garage door as a window, letting you fully get that indoor/ outdoor experience.

The backyard office is also a nod to the types of off-grid cabins the company builds and rents out across Ontario, making it truly feel like a getaway in the middle of the city.

The home itself has been tastefully renovated and updated.

The main floor is open concept with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

The spaces are bright and airy, especially the sunroom at the front of the house.

The kitchen was updated and now features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove top, built-in Sub Zero fridge, and a Miele dishwasher.

The bedrooms are cozy, and the bathroom has been updated as well.

And if the backyard wasn't enough nature for you, thankfully you're just steps away from the urban forest that is Taylor Creek Park.

The home is currently listed for $1,650,000.