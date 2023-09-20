Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

This $1.6 million Toronto house has a hidden woodland playground

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
"Urban living meets nature refuge," is how Cabinscape owner Laura Mendes describes her and her husband's home. 

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house in East York is located right at the edge of Taylor Creek Park and the Don Valley.

And it has a backyard that'll have you questioning if you're even in Toronto. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The backyard features a woodland playground.

The 200-foot-deep lot features mature trees, perennial gardens, and even a fish pond. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The home office. 

"The shining star of our backyard is our backyard office," said Mendes, adding that she and her husband hand-built it themselves. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

There's plenty of space to work, making this the perfect work-from-home set up. 

The backyard office is where they run their company, Cabinscape, and it features a garage door as a window, letting you fully get that indoor/ outdoor experience. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The backyard also features multiple lounge spaces. 

The backyard office is also a nod to the types of off-grid cabins the company builds and rents out across Ontario, making it truly feel like a getaway in the middle of the city.

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The open-concept main floor with the dining area. 

The home itself has been tastefully renovated and updated. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

A playroom that walks-out to the backyard. 

The main floor is open concept with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

A sunroom. 

The spaces are bright and airy, especially the sunroom at the front of the house. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen was updated and now features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove top, built-in Sub Zero fridge, and a Miele dishwasher. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are cozy, and the bathroom has been updated as well. 

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom. 

And if the backyard wasn't enough nature for you, thankfully you're just steps away from the urban forest that is Taylor Creek Park.

378 Lumsden Avenue Toronto

A view of the backyard from the office. 

The home is currently listed for $1,650,000.

Photos by

Vision 360 Tours
