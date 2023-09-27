This $2 million Toronto home underwent a huge makeover and now looks better than ever

Back in 2014, we featured 325 Perth Ave. as the house of the week, boasting how great of a catch it was with its open concept layout, basement apartment, and deep backyard.

Nine years later, it's had a massive glow-up and is now better than ever.

Listed for $1,899,000, 325 Perth Ave. underwent the renovation of a lifetime back in 2021.

"The owners bought this house in 2014 against 32 other offers and for 133 per cent over asking price, and the media debated heavily at the time if it was a smart decision," realtor Maggie Lind told blogTO.

But they really made the best of their decision and in 2020, they began a renovation to add a 16-foot addition, build a laneway suite and gut the main floor.

But then the pandemic hit.

"Because of COVID the laneway house was completed first, and the owners, and their two boys (both under 6) moved into it, even though it was only 350 square feet. Each night they went back to the construction to sleep in the two bedrooms on the second floor," added Lind.

The sacrifice was worth it, though, as the renovated home is gorgeous.

The main floor, with an open-concept floor plan, wide plank white oak flooring, and custom built-ins, is beautiful.

There's also a cheeky hidden powder room on the main floor and the custom kitchen is sleek and modern with quartz counters.

The 16-foot addition at the back of the house is now a cozy family room that walks to the back garden and is filled with natural light.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including a completely new primary suite.

It has soaring ceilings, double closets, and an ensuite bathroom with a deep soaker tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity.

The basement has a separate entrance and could be used as an income-generating space as it has a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

And if one income-generating space wasn't enough, there's also the laneway house at the back of the property.

The laneway home is similar in design to the main house – modern, bright, and airy.

It's a studio apartment with about 400 square feet of living space, as well as parking and a storage room. It also has its own laundry, making it ideal for tenants and guests alike.

Currently, the laneway house is tenanted for $1,700 a month.

This home really went from a snack to the full meal deal.